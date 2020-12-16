Explore how YOU can shop small this holiday season!

Sponsored - Why shop small?

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and state. Vermonters love to shop local but these year poses a new challenge with COVID disrupting typical shopping patterns. The Cambridge Small Business Festival has decided to bring the small businesses to your house this year with an interactive website that provides in-person and online shopping options from a diverse range of Cambridge, VT small businesses.

We believe that when you invest your money back into your community by shopping local, we all benefit. Small businesses are what make our community unique and create a strong economy. By creating opportunities for consumers to meet and hear the stories of the small businesses in our town, we create lasting relationships that are mutually beneficial.

COVID and the Cambridge Small Business Festival

Established in 2017, the Cambridge Small Business Saturday Festival began as an Artisan Market at the Visions of Vermont Fine Art Galleries to support business owners’ who did not have storefronts to participate in the national Small Business Saturday. Momentum quickly grew and the event has now expanded to a town-wide affair, including businesses and artisans of all kind.

The effects of COVID have been detrimental to Vermont small businesses. Many have had to close their doors or adjust processes to prevent the spread of COVID. More than ever, we need to celebrate shopping small all holiday season long. Our brand new Cambridge Small Business Festival website, cambridgesmallbusinessfestival.com is complete with an events calendar, in-person shopping opportunities, and a virtual market.

If you would like to shop in-person in Cambridge, you can find a list of businesses and restaurants whose doors are open to customers. And if you don’t live near Cambridge or prefer online shopping, head to our “Virtual Marketplace” tab for an online shopping opportunity including handmade jewelry, artwork, clothing, body care, and more! Read about all of the businesses and products that are lovingly run and made in Vermont!

We want to make sure that whether or not you’re comfortable leaving your house, you can shop small this season! Small businesses have been disproportionately affected by COVID which is why we need to support our neighbors even more this year. Choose what form of shopping you’re most comfortable with, engage with our business owners on social platforms or in person, and get ready for a Holiday season full of community connections!

Shop now

Visit cambridgesmallbusinessfestival.com to explore how YOU can shop small this holiday season! When Vermonters shop small, our communities are strengthened and our entire state wins. Visit our website, tell a friend, and eat, drink, and shop small this holiday season!