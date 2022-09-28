Open to Public 9/30 Coming together: Substance Abuse & Addiction Summit- Essex Junction

Sponsored - This event is open to the public. We urge anyone who is interested in knowing where resources are for themselves or someone they love, who are battling addiction, to attend. It is about hope for anyone struggling with substance use, making more resources available statewide and saving lives.

Coming Together: A Substance Use Addiction Summit

*This event is Free and Open to the Public – no registration needed*

Friday September 30, 2022, Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Jct., VT from 10:00a to 5:00p

Do you or someone you know need help with addiction? This Summit provides tremendous resources for pathways to recovery with alcohol or drugs. There will be 100 recovery and addiction booths with statewide resources from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 P.M.

Our Recovery Summit is a powerful presentation of recovery and hope There’s seating for 600 and is from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

*A Memorial Wall to Write and Remember* Add the name of a loved one you have lost to addiction. Available 10:00a to 5:00p

Three break out rooms on recovery education, from 10:00a to 2:30p.

There will be immediate resources for intake evaluation and possible/immediate admittance to a Vermont Recovery Center or facility. A private area is designated for this service at the summit.

Substance use in Vermont continues to rise with tragic loss on a daily basis. There are incredible efforts and resources dedicated to connecting those who seek help. We are grateful for everyone who fights this battle every day.

In an effort to provide education, awareness and hope to the Vermont addiction crisis. This summit seeks to expand the awareness of resources, identify the areas of deficiency and bring together stakeholders who normally don’t get to network. The goal is to integrate and educate on successful efforts that are working for those in crisis and expand these efforts to every corner of Vermont.

The Substance Use Addiction Summit will:

Encompass several components to reach high goals for success. We have invited any entity related to recovery to have a booth at the event. This includes recovery centers across Vermont, law enforcement, judiciary, medical and mental health providers, first responders, Vermont corrections, work force development, detox availability, insurance providers and much more.

Provide break out rooms at the event with highly respected experts on many topics of recovery.

Include a 1.5-hour presentation of substance use statistics, speakers on recovery centers & recovery residences in Vermont, successful law enforcement changes, and with recovery experience, strength and hope.

Promote attendance to our Vermont lawmakers and candidates for office who seek to better educate themselves on substance use disorder.

Provide models for how long-term recovery methods are being successfully demonstrated in Vermont and how these models can be expanded for greater success.

Look at gaps in Vermont, county by county, and promote programs and services that are successful to be expanded.

Learn more at 2022 Substance Use Addiction Summit - Common Good Vermont (commongoodvt.org).