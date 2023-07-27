Gardner Museum Art Treasure Found.... Murder Ensues!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Conal O’Brien and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Conal O’Brien, visit https://conalobrien.com/

The COVID Murders Mystery: Book One of Two

Penned by author Conal O’Brien, this gripping novel follows Artemis Bookbinder, an academic with an NYPD background, and a personal obsession for a still unsolved case: the robbery of the Gardner Museum in Boston. It’s February 2020, and a famous painting is found, along with a very dead body. Artemis, a lifelong germophobe, must navigate the COVID-19 outbreak through a dark world of cults, drugs, and an all too powerful TV news outlet. What he discovers will shatter the foundation of everything he believes. Salvation depends on a woman who is trying to free herself from a vengeful world controlled by men. The novel weaves together mystery, pandemic realities, and unexpected twists. Author Conal O’Brien has crafted an enthralling experience that kept me on the edge of my seat throughout. The author’s talented blending of an unsolved art robbery, the COVID-19 pandemic, and a suspenseful murder mystery created a unique and captivating narrative. The realism and characterization around Artemis Bookbinder’s quirky character, and background as an academic with an NYPD past, added depth to the story. The novel also achieved a skillful navigation of the complexities of the pandemic, using it as a backdrop to a dark and thrilling tale filled with cults, drugs, and secrets. The suspenseful twists and turns kept me guessing until the end, and the well-crafted plot highlighted the harsh realities of living during the pandemic without overdoing the drama. Overall, Birth of the Angel is a must-read for mystery enthusiasts seeking a captivating blend of crime-solving, pandemic struggles, and unexpected revelations.

This work of fiction in the murder mystery, suspense, and interpersonal drama genres, is best suited to mature readers owing to some explicit language and sexual situations.

Reviewed by K.C. FINN, READERS’ FAVORITE

Conal O’Brien is an award-winning director of The Young and the Restless, and All My Children. He is a graduate of the drama department at Carnegie Mellon University, and a long-time resident of New York City, Los Angeles, and more recently, Vermont.

Death of Television: Book Two of Two

Thrilled to get my hands on the conclusion to this series! It did not disappoint! I can usually guess ‘who done it’ but in this case, Conal O’Brien had me till the end. I love that this was so smart, detailed, layered, and that there were no shortcuts to a satisfying ending. This real-life unsolved mystery is the basis for an imagined outcome that brings three interwoven sub plots crashing together and I could not put it down.

Very excited also that there will be a third book. Yes, please!

Absolute mystery fun!

Reviewed by BETH MAITLAND, GOODREADS

