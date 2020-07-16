The Art of the Find

Sponsored - Ever wonder how a friend’s painting sold for $46,000? That painting was found by Ethan Merrill on the floor in their attic. Ethan is a third generation appraiser and knows quality when he sees it. He researched and identified the piece. The artist was John Ross Key (1837-1920), the grandson of Francis Scott Key, the author of the star spangled banner. Ethan photographed and advertised it to a global market. The price achieved a record for this artist. The process is one that is carried out every day, and here is how you can learn more about buying and selling with a historic auction house.

Nathan and Margaret Merrill opened the Ethan Allen Antique Shop in 1936, buying and selling from the shop and their home. They founded the Vermont Antique Dealers Association in the 1940′s. Clearly lovers of finding Vermont Antiques and art, they attended the exclusive New York Winter Antique Show. Displaying the best in many categories of collecting.

The Auction house was established in 1967, by Duane and Carol Merrill. Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers is the largest auction company in Vermont. The Gallery was built in Williston, Vermont and has held over a thousand auctions. Merrill’s established its reputation for honesty and accurate representations of articles over decades of work.

In 2008, Merrill’s third generation came on board and brought the auction to its present format. Ethan and Lora, combined the live auction experience with multiple global internet bidding platforms. Maximizing the exposer and potential selling price of each lot.

Three generations of Merrill’s are helping New Englanders sell their special items.

Here is a look at the auction experience:

Appraisals

Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers are Vermont’s leading appraisers. We have worked with museums, educational institutions, and private collectors to evaluate and appraise their items. If you are planning to sell an item or manage an estate, we are available to provide a written appraisal or verbal appraisal at no charge. Our gallery is open Monday- Friday 9am-4pm. We can travel to your home and appraise item on site at no additional charge. Once we have evaluated your items we can guide you through options to sell on a worldwide platform.

Auctions

Merrill’s holds monthly catalogued auctions, over two selling days. Over 800 items will be thoroughly researched and presented two weeks prior to auction off. We use multiple venues to advertise your items in trade magazines, social media, and email blasts. Here is a link to our catalogues: https://www.merrillsauction.com

Selling

Merrill’s Auctioneers & Appraisers hold several World Record prices for selling items discovered here in Vermont. Sales are commission based and payments are made 30 business days after the sale. There are no additional or hidden fees when selling with Merrill’s.

Buying

For those looking to add a special piece to their collection. Bids can be placed on auction lots, in several ways.

Join us live at our auctions held monthly. Bidders can register to bid with a current driver’s license, we accept cash, credit cards, PayPal, WePay, and approved check.

You can register and bid from anywhere on our online platforms.

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/1087/merrill-s-auctioneers-and-appraisers/

https://www.invaluable.com/auction-house/merrills-auctioneers-appraisers-ocns9bs884

Find Us

Merrill’s is located at 137 James Brown Drive, Williston, Vermont 05495. We are open to the public Monday through Friday 9am-4pm, or by appointment. You can find us on the web at www.merrillsauction.com.

If you would like our opinion about items you are looking to sell you can email photos and inquiries to info@merrillsauctions.com.