Auction your ordinary items, and maybe you’ll have a banknote outcome!

Sponsored - Back in the early spring of 2015, our Auction staff were picking up a seemingly ordinary consignment in Stowe, VT. The truck filled quickly with familiar things from generations past. Just as the crew were closing the back of the truck to leave, the consignor came out of their house with a small white envelope to show us, and asked “Can you sell these?” The envelope contained a few old banknotes, folded neatly. A staff member replied “Sure, we can sell those”, immediately recognizing the large “Greenback” dollar bills as being old and genuine. The envelope rode back to the auction gallery in the front cab of the truck.

Back at the Gallery, when the consignment was unpacked, our knowledgeable staff examined the contents of the envelope, which included several beautiful US 1896 Education Series Silver Certificates. Their condition was outstanding. But there was something else that we had never seen before- a US National Currency $5 banknote issued by the First National Bank of Ely, Nevada in 1902, with a large bright red seal, crisp and fresh as it was printed aside from two neat folds. Scrambling to find a comparable example, our staff realized that there had been several very rare banknotes from the boom days of Nevada Mining and Banking that had been sold for thousands of dollars to eager collectors. We set the envelope’s contents aside for an upcoming “Specialty” auction we were planning a couple of months later.

In the catalog at auction time, alongside other currency, gold, and silver coins, were the four Education series notes, followed by the Nevada note (lot 145 in our April 18th, 2015 Auction). The Education series banknotes each sold well above estimate as expectations grew. Then the Nevada banknote came up. The bidding on the banknote opened at $17,000, with the asking price quickly rising as the bids came in from the Internet, phone lines, and potential buyers on the Auction floor. At $50,000, the Internet bidders dropped out. But there were two determined “In-House” bidders left, battling it out for the prize. After 79 bids, the Nevada banknote was sold for a whopping $120,950.

