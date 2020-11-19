Do you have an unusual antique that you are wanting to learn more about or find a new home for?

Sponsored - Everyday at Merrill’s Auctions, fascinating things are brought through the doors of our gallery. Some of these items exhibit artistic beauty, some items are utilitarian relics of a bygone age, some items are artifacts of our rich local history, and some combine all these elements to stand out as truly remarkable pieces.

An object possessing these traits recently came to us in the form of an antique cast iron horse hitching post. Once a necessity for daily life in the 19th century, these cast iron posts formerly lined the streets of villages and cities across the growing United States and were a familiar sight before the advent of the automobile. Advances in manufacturing techniques brought about by the Industrial Revolution gave the opportunity for makers to produce these practical fixtures in volume, while Victorian sensibilities about creating monumental architecture through design enhanced some examples with refined ornamental details.

The hitching post brought to us featured an elegantly fluted column with finial on a dramatic base of four stylized lions heads facing the viewer in each direction. These decorative qualities made the piece transcend its functional purpose and take on a new role as outdoor sculpture. Once we examined the post, we found it discreetly signed in the casting “W. H. Brink Burlington, VT”. Further research revealed Wallace H. Brink manufactured the post, along with wide a range of iron products at his foundry once centered around the bustling commercial hub of Burlington’s waterfront from the 1860′s through the 1880′s. Although some of Brink’s Vermont-made products still survive in constant use today, sadly many of these beautiful hitching posts were destroyed in the early 20th century after they became obsolete, making them desirable to collectors today.

When we offered this piece in our last auction, it quickly generated interest from local bidders as well as customers bidding by phone and online, ultimately selling to a private collector who had long been seeking to acquire an example of this firm’s work. Perhaps you too have an unusual antique that you are wanting to learn more about or find a new home for? Contact Merrill’s Auctions for a free consultation and evaluation, we eagerly await the next discovery.