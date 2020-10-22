Finding good things, in mundane packages.

Sponsored - Sometimes, very good things come in mundane packages. This summer, Merrill’s received one of many cold-calls at our gallery in Williston, asking us to pick up the contents of an estate outside of Burlington. Among the items consigned was an unassuming olive-drab U.S. Army footlocker emblazoned with the name of the owner - Vermont native Lt. Ethan A. Allen. Inside, we found one of the finest World War II aviator’s collections we have ever seen in our thirty years of operation. This included Allen’s dress uniform jacket complete with aviator’s wings, ribbon bars and patches, as well as two “crusher”-style visor caps, his Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal (both typically awarded for “acts of heroism or meritorious achievement while participating in aerial flight”), many pieces of metal and embroidered fabric insignia, training manuals, and even a pair of Army-issue swim trunks.

Further research revealed that Allen enlisted in what was then designated the U.S. Army Air Corps on November 19, 1942 - fittingly, at Forth Ethan Allen in Colchester. He trained as a pilot operating the workhorse of the American heavy bomber fleet, the B-17. He flew 35 combat missions against Germany throughout 1944 as the leader of the 369th Bomb Squadron of the 306th Bomb Group ( the “Reich Wreckers”), stationed at RAF Thurleigh in England. Most of the uniform components that we received would have been worn during these missions, particularly the two “crusher” caps, a style of headgear emblematic of American airmen. The group was exhaustively photographed and featured heavily in our online advertising, resulting in a great deal of bidder interest. When it was finally brought to the block at our monthly auction, it was purchased for $700 after a quick series of competing bids through our online bidding platform, liveauctioneers.com, by a collector of 8th Air Force memorabilia.

Some 16 million American served during World War II, and the majority of those that returned home brought with them their uniforms, equipment, and other relics of their military service. In 2020, as we observe the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory, the value, popularity and interest in these items is at an all-time high. Who can predict how many other fascinating reminders of the heroism and sacrifice of that conflict remain packed away, waiting to be discovered?

Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers presents monthly auctions featuring not only military items, but also fine art, furniture, carpets, and accessories of all types. We welcome consignments in person from 9am through 4pm, Monday through Friday, at our gallery at 137 James Brown Drive in Williston. We can also be found online at www.merrillsauction.com, and be reached by email at info@merrillsauction.com, or by phone at (802) 878-2625.