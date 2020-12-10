Let us find hidden treasure in your desk or attic, Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers

Sponsored - As the Champlain Valley’s premier auction house since 1936, we at Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers have learned to appreciate the value of mundane things. “I cleaned out the desk for you” is perhaps one of the most dangerous phrases an auctioneer can hear, followed closely by, “I can’t see why you’d want those nasty old things.” While on assignment in the wilds of central Vermont, our team had been called in to assess an expansive estate for a bereaved family. A few days earlier, Ethan Merrill, owner and lead auctioneer, had given the family a walkthrough and free assessment of the property, immediately noting many items of potential value. Once on site, our expert staff quickly scooped up a number of seemingly innocuous articles headed for the opaque black trash bags in the corner. The two veteran antiquarians informed the surprised family that the little things can often be worth more than the furniture. In this way, a fine group of vintage Parker and Bakelite fountain pens were spared this ignoble fate, as well as a significant grouping of smoking pipes.

The family explained that their father had been a bit of an eccentric, and over the years had gathered around 100 pipes. Many were by significant names like Dunhill, Savinelli and Erlich; several were carved to resemble animals; and all were pre-smoked and smelling of tobacco. Merrill’s staff quickly recognized the finer brands and the overall quality of the collection. This was a grouping put together with love, and they needed to find a new home.

Back at our gallery in Williston, Vermont, the collection was made ready for auction. The decision was made to present it in a few different groups to allow for more competition, and to display it in a more pleasing manner during the auction preview. The pipes were expertly cataloged, photographed, and posted to our online auction platforms, where they began attracting interest almost immediately, with a flurry of calls from collectors and dealers from as far away as London vying for the lots. When all was said and done, the three lots had brought $2,675. Not bad for a group headed for the garbage! This is just one example of the many ways in which Merrill’s strives to present your belongings in as attractive a manner as possible, to the widest swath of potential buyers, thus maximizing the profits you receive for your belongings.

Let us find hidden treasure in your desk or attic. Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers is always happy to look at collections large or small, and offers no-cost auction estimates for potential consignors. Check out our website at www.merrillsaucion.com, or call us at (802) 878-2625. We are available at our gallery from 9am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.