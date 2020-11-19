Sponsored - Everyday at Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers, fascinating things of the distant or even more recent past are brought through the doors of our gallery by owners who are curious about their origins and value. Some of these items exhibit great artistic beauty. Some items are utilitarian relics of a bygone age. Some items are artifacts of our rich local history, and occasionally an item combines all these elements to stand out as a truly remarkable piece. For over half a century, Merrill’s Auctioneers and Appraisers in Williston, Vermont has appraised and sold countless varieties of these unique treasures for our clients throughout Vermont, New England and New York.

An object possessing all of these diverse traits was recently brought to us in the form of an antique cast iron horse hitching post. Once a necessity for daily life in the 19th century, these stalwart cast iron posts formerly lined the streets of villages and cities across the growing United States and were a familiar sight before the advent of the automobile. Advances in manufacturing techniques brought about by the Industrial Revolution gave the opportunity for makers to produce these practical fixtures in volume, while Victorian sensibilities about creating monumental enduring architecture through design enhanced some examples with refined ornamental details.

The hitching post brought to us featured an elegantly fluted column with finial on a dramatic base of four stylized lions heads facing the viewer in each direction. These decorative qualities made the piece transcend its functional purpose and take on a new role as outdoor sculpture. Once we examined the post, we found it discreetly signed in the casting “W. H. Brink Burlington, VT”. Further research revealed Wallace H. Brink manufactured the post, along with wide a range of iron products at his foundry once centered around the bustling commercial hub of Burlington’s waterfront from the 1860′s through the 1880′s. Although some of Brink’s Vermont-made products still survive in constant use today, sadly many of these beautiful hitching posts were destroyed in the early 20th century after they became obsolete, making them desirable to collectors today.

When we offered this piece at one of our monthly public auctions, it quickly generated interest from buyers viewing photos of the item through our website catalog listing. Local registered bidders, as well as those participating through phone and online bidding enthusiastically competed for the item, ultimately selling to a private collector who had long been seeking to acquire an example of this firm’s work. The buyer was thrilled with his new purchase, and the seller received substantial proceeds from their consignment which was sold using a favorable percentage commission rate structure.

