Create Family Memories at Fort Ticonderoga!

Sponsored - Looking for safe activities to do and local places to go with your kids? Fort Ticonderoga is open for the season, and it is a must-visit for your family! Fort Ticonderoga spans over 2,000 acres of America’s most historic landscape, making it the perfect outdoor adventure. Centrally located and nestled between Lake George and Lake Champlain, Fort Ticonderoga offers breathtaking views of both the Adirondack and Green Mountains. With so much to see and do, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

Heroic Corn Maze

The Heroic Corn Maze is back! Can you conquer it? Fort Ticonderoga’s six-acre corn maze is fun for everyone! Get lost in this life-size puzzle as you look for history clues among towering stalks of corn. Set on the shores of Lake Champlain, the maze is divided into two phases so you can customize your experience. Have littles age four or under? Bring them to the Kiddie Maze! A short maze specially designed for the youngest visitors with twists and turns but no dead ends.

Lush Gardens

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the six-acre King’s Garden and explore centuries of garden history. The lush historic gardens have always been wonderful, but did you know there is a garden designed specifically for children? In the Kids’ Discovery Garden, little ones can have a shaded seat inside the Sunflower House, find the rainbow of colors in the Artist’s Palette bed, and watch for butterflies and hummingbirds in the Pollinator bed! Be sure to pick up a Kids’ Kit full of coloring pages, puzzles, and a scavenger hunt at the entrance to the King’s Garden Greenhouse!

Battlefield Hiking Trail

Embark on an adventure on the Carillon Battlefield Trail and hike a 1.7-mile loop through one of the most important battlefields in North America. The trail begins and ends outside the Log House Welcome Center picnic area. Be sure to pick up a hiking trail guide at the Log House, which highlights 12 points of interest to check out along the way!

Mount Defiance

Visit Mount Defiance to witness a birds-eye view of Fort Ticonderoga’s epic military landscape and discover how this summit shaped America’s history! There is a “Witness to History” tour offered each day at 4pm, but visitors can also hike or drive up Mount Defiance anytime during open hours. Pack a picnic or grab a to-go meal from America’s Fort Café and eat lunch with unforgettable views from the pavilion at the summit!

Friendly Heritage Breed Animals

Families love meeting Mick and Mack, Fort Ticonderoga’s two Devon oxen! Watch the dynamic duo in action and learn the important role animals played in Ticonderoga’s history. See how soldiers cared for their livestock, who provided the heavy hauling power needed for massive armies in garrison and on the move.

Thrilling Demonstrations

Daily weapons demonstrations bring the sights, sounds, and even smells to life. The soldiers and expert museum staff are passionate about sharing their enthusiasm for the past with visitors, and your kids will be thrilled as they witness history in action. There are daily Musket Demonstrations at 11am and daily Cannon Firing Demonstrations at 2pm.

Learn Historic Trades Go back in time as you watch skilled craftsmen working in a variety of historic trades. Kids can see what life was like for soldiers as they witness techniques used by tailors and shoemakers to outfit an army. Every year, Fort Ticonderoga portrays a different historic year, giving families something exciting to learn each time they visit! Fort Ticonderoga is open Tuesday-Sunday from 9:30 am-5 pm June 30-September 6, 2020 and open Wednesday-Sunday 9:30 am-5 pm September 9-October 11, 2020.

Spend the day and create family memories! Tickets are available for purchase at fortticonderoga.org, and a general admission pass includes the second day free! Check out our calendar to learn more about upcoming events and happenings, like the Heritage, Harvest, & Horse Festival! Plan your trip to Fort Ticonderoga today, your adventure awaits!