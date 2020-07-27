Six Reasons Fort Ticonderoga Should Be Part of Your Family’s Staycation!

Sponsored - Fort Ticonderoga is open for the season, and it is a must-visit for your family this summer! Fort Ticonderoga spans over 2,000 acres of America’s most historic landscape and is home to North America’s largest 18th-century artillery collection. Centrally located and nestled between Lake George and Lake Champlain, Fort Ticonderoga offers breathtaking views of both the Adirondack and Green Mountains making it the perfect day trip.

Read on to find out the top six reasons Fort Ticonderoga should be part of your staycation!

1) Lush Gardens

Visitors of all ages can enjoy a leisurely stroll through the six-acre King’s Garden and explore centuries of garden history. The lush historic gardens have always been wonderful, but did you know there is a garden designed specifically for children? In the Kids’ Discovery Garden, little ones can have a shaded seat inside the Sunflower House, find the rainbow of colors in the Artist’s Palette bed and watch for butterflies and hummingbirds in the Pollinator bed! Be sure to pick up a Kids’ Kit full of coloring pages, puzzles, and a scavenger hunt at the entrance to the King’s Garden Greenhouse!

2) Learn Historic Trades

Go back in time as you watch skilled craftsmen working in a variety of historic trades. Kids can see what life was like for soldiers as they witness techniques used by tailors and shoemakers to outfit an army. Every year, Fort Ticonderoga portrays a different historic year giving families something exciting to learn each time they visit!

3) Mount Defiance

Visit Mount Defiance to witness a birds-eye view of Fort Ticonderoga’s epic military landscape and discover how this summit shaped America’s history! There is a “Witness to History” tour offered each day at 4pm, but visitors can also hike or drive up Mount Defiance anytime during open hours. At the summit, you’ll find a picnic pavilion with unforgettable views making it the perfect spot to relax and eat lunch!

4) Thrilling Demonstrations

Daily weapons demonstrations bring the sights, sounds, and even smells to life. The soldiers and expert museum staff are passionate about sharing their enthusiasm for the past with visitors, and your kids will be

thrilled as they witness history in action. There are daily Musket Demonstrations at 11am and daily Cannon Firing Demonstrations at 2pm.

5) Battlefield Hiking Trail

Embark on an adventure on the Carillon Battlefield Trail and hike a 1.7 mile loop through one of the most important battlefields in North America. The trail begins and ends outside the Log House Welcome Center picnic area. Be sure to pick up a hiking trail guide at the Log House which highlights 12 points of interest to check out along the way!

6) Friendly Heritage Breed Animals

Families love meeting Mick and Mack, Fort Ticonderoga’s two Devon Oxen! Watch the dynamic duo in action and learn the important role animals played in Ticonderoga’s history. See how soldiers cared for their livestock who provided the heavy hauling power needed for massive armies in garrison and on the move. FORT TICONDEROGA OPEN TUESDAY – SUNDAY 9:30AM to 5:00PM

With plenty to do and see, Fort Ticonderoga is a wonderful adventure for families! Pack a picnic lunch or grab a to-go meal from America’s Fort Café and plan to spend the day! Tickets are available for purchase at fortticonderoga.org, and a general admission pass includes the second day free! Check out our calendar to learn more about upcoming events and happenings, like the Heroic Corn Maze opening later this summer. Plan your trip today and create family memories at Fort Ticonderoga!