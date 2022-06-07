Goodwill hiring now in Williston, South Burlington

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Goodwill and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Goodwill, visit https://goodwillnne.org.

Goodwill stores in Williston and South Burlington are hiring for positions including assistant store managers, donation attendants, supervisors and more. Apply here: https://gwnne.org/VTjobs

Goodwill Northern New England is a 501c3 nonprofit and offers generous benefits, which can include healthcare, dental, vision, retirement with employer match, paid time off, paid holidays, 40% employee discount and more. If you have questions or could use help deciding which role is best for you, email Jobs@GoodwillNNE.org.

There’s one more unique benefit Goodwill offers: Employee life navigation. Because Goodwill’s mission is to invest in people who need support to achieve their work and life goals, we want to invest in our employees too. As an employee, you will have access to an Employee Life Navigator on paid work time. Employee Life Navigators are licensed counselors who help people with any life or work issues. Employees have received help connecting to resources for childcare, food, home heating oil, rent and more. Employee Life Navigators often offer counseling services, support with conflict resolution, and more. All of this is free to Goodwill employees. We want you to thrive in life and at work.

Goodwill Northern New England is a nonprofit social enterprise in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. Our store revenues fund our mission to invest in people who need support to achieve their work and life goals. Goodwill NNE’s programs include workforce training programs, 22 group homes that support adults with disabilities, active community supports for adults with disabilities, AmeriCorps programs, business-cleaning services, and Goodwill NNE operates two brain injury clinics to help people get back to their lives after a brain injury. Of course, our stores also embody our mission to support the Earth through re-use, while offering good jobs and free supports to all sorts of people. For more information visit https://gwnne.org/VTjobs