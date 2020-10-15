Sponsored - Suffragists had to fight long and hard so that all of us could have the right to vote.
Celebrate their struggle! Vote!
-Vote by absentee ballot and mail it in before October 24th, 2020
-Drop off your voted ballot at your Town Clerk’s office or ballot drop box
-Vote in person at the polls on November 3, 2020 as well.
Funded by a grant from the Johnson Family Foundation
