Sponsored - Suffragists had to fight long and hard so that all of us could have the right to vote.

Celebrate their struggle! Vote!

-Vote by absentee ballot and mail it in before October 24th, 2020

-Drop off your voted ballot at your Town Clerk’s office or ballot drop box

-Vote in person at the polls on November 3, 2020 as well.

lwvofvt.org

Funded by a grant from the Johnson Family Foundation

