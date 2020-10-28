How Local Maverick helps you seamlessly shop local during a COVID-19 winter

Local Maverick Launches Maverick Market

Sponsored - COVID-19 has created many challenges for local businesses in Vermont, especially farmers and food producers who rely on Farmer’s Markets and in-store traffic to generate revenue. That is why Burlington startup Local Maverick has launched Maverick Market, a digital marketplace to seamlessly access local food. Maverick Market will serve as a winter Farmer’s Market alternative that allows shoppers to safely access their favorite local products online with curbside pickup and local delivery options. More products, vendors, and pick up options will be added through the winter.

3 Reasons why you should shop at Maverick Market:

1) Shopping at Maverick Market is easy, safe, and convenient.

Simply go to localmaverickus.com to browse a selection of high-quality local Vermont products. Seamlessly add products to your cart from multiple local businesses in one place and then pick up your products curbside on Saturdays in Burlington or have them delivered to your doorstep on Fridays!

2) You can earn points for supporting local businesses

Sign up for Loyal Mavericks to earn points that can be used to buy more local products, donated to community fundraisers, or gifted to friends!

3) Support Vermont businesses and communities

The core mission of Local Maverick is to create stronger local economies and communities. By shopping at Maverick Market, you are helping support Vermont’s economy and our families. More shoppers at Maverick Market allow Local Maverick to build a bigger platform to add more local businesses, products, and resources to re-invest in community non-profits. Meet our local partners here.

Head to localmaverickus.com today to seamlessly access local products and support Vermont’s amazing local businesses! Find us on Facebook and Instagram - @LocalMaverick