Lund’s Annual JOY Drive: A Heartwarming Story of Community Generosity

The success of this year’s annual Lund JOY Drive highlights our community’s unwavering support and its desire to lend a hand to families in need. This holiday season, over 50 families and organizations participated in spreading joy and warmth to children and families throughout Vermont. Lund provided over 1,400 holiday gifts to families this year and served 100 more individuals than last year; this notable increase emphasizes the continued and crucial need for such initiatives and the ongoing challenges faced by many within our community. Participation from a diverse array of individuals and organizations throughout the state showcased the widespread community support for Lund’s mission of strengthening families so that children can thrive.

Giving Tree Display at Vermont Comedy Club

Snowflake with a child’s wants and needs

One partner that’s contributed to JOY Drive’s success was the UVMMC Surgical and Pediatric ICU staff, who have participated in this initiative for the past 20 years. Clare Doyle, a representative from the unit, shared insights into their enduring commitment: “Years ago, nursing, medical, and support staff of the Surgical and Pediatric ICU decided to forego giving Christmas presents to each other and chose a non-profit organization that best paralleled the vision and values of the unit to donate money and gifts to. Hands down, Lund was our choice.”

Doyle highlighted the harmony between Lund’s commitment to helping vulnerable children and families and their mission of aiding families during times of stress and need. About staff’s participation, Doyle shared: “Every year, the staff look forward with great anticipation to the annual Lund Holiday Campaign. It gives the staff a feeling of joy knowing they are helping families and children celebrate a holiday they would not have been able to have, for it is better to give than to receive.”

Turner Toys in Williston had a collection box for JOY Drive gifts.

JOY Drive stands as a testament to Lund’s commitment to uplifting families facing adversity, providing not just material gifts but also hope, compassion, and a sense of belonging during challenging times. “The parents we serve are working so hard for their children, and being able to provide them with something extra and special during the holidays is so meaningful,” shared Judy Harvey, Lund’s Early Childhood Education Program Coordinator. “I love that through JOY Drive we can provide children with gifts that match what is popular in the culture that surrounds them and help them feel cared for. We’re so grateful that our community comes together to make this a joyful time for the families we work with.”

As JOY Drive winds down, the spirit of giving remains alive and vibrant. You, too, can make a difference today by supporting Vermont children and families. Consider making a gift at https://lundvt.org/give and help spread joy beyond the holiday season.