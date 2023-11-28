Make a Difference Daily Working for Lund

Sponsored - Are you passionate about making a lasting impact in children’s lives? Lund’s Early Childhood Education Center invites you to be part of a team dedicated to the growth and development of young children. Lund has the following open positions that offer a unique opportunity to make a difference every day:

Early Childhood Educator: Transform young minds by creating dynamic, caring and trauma-informed learning experiences. : Transform young minds by creating dynamic, caring and trauma-informed learning experiences. Apply here Early Childhood Individual Assistant: Play a vital role in fostering a safe, nurturing, and joyful atmosphere, supporting our educators in their mission. : Play a vital role in fostering a safe, nurturing, and joyful atmosphere, supporting our educators in their mission. Apply here Early Childhood Nutrition Planner and Float Teacher: Plan and prepare nutritious and creative meals and provide back-up classroom support for teachers. : Plan and prepare nutritious and creative meals and provide back-up classroom support for teachers. Apply here

Joining our team means being part of a community that values diversity, creativity, and a relentless dedication to providing exceptional early childhood education. Your role will contribute significantly to strengthening Vermont families so that children can thrive.

Our program’s play-based curriculum allows children the opportunity for social/emotional, physical and cognitive development. Through collaborative efforts, we ensure every child receives the care and guidance they need for a bright future.

Take this chance on Giving Tuesday to become an essential part of our team, where each day brings the promise of making a meaningful difference.

Apply today and bring the joy of learning through play to more children across Chittenden County!