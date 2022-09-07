Well-Being Trends in the Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Marvin Design and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Marvin Design, visit https://www.wdbrownell.com/

There’s no such thing as “the average household.” Now, more than ever, homeowners are designing homes and redesigning spaces that support long-term goals and overall well-being. These are some of the ways this trend is emerging.

Focus on the home, and feeling content in our homes, has never been more pronounced. An impressive 96 percent of homeowners say* it’s important to feel happy in their homes and that their homes enable them to feel comfortable and relaxed, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Marvin. This sheds light on another important focus at the forefront: well-being. Creative solutions are emerging where the home and well-being converge—in everything from lifestyle to home design to the structure of living environments. Well-being manifests itself in many ways within the home, from thoughtfully designed spaces for accessibility to residences meant to be forever homes for multiple generations. The following examples highlight well-being trends being embraced by homeowners to support well-being—whatever that means for them.

Nature in Design- Designs continue to be rooted in nature, as people seek to ‘bring the outside in’ through biophilia and the artful inclusion of nature elements in indoor spaces. The additions of greenery, natural materials like stone and wood, and nature-inspired shapes, patterns and symmetry.

Spaces Designed for Self Care - Homes that are designed (or redesigned) to inspire healthy living, a happy outlook, and a respite from the chaos of life. Physical, mental, and social well-being take a front seat and are realized in creative ways, from a kitchen engineered to inspire healthy eating and a no-excuses fitness space, or a place to escape for a few moments of relaxation.

Increased Light - Not only does light make us feel better, but light exposure also plays an important role in a healthy sleep/wake cycle and how daylight affects our inherent circadian rhythms: physical, mental, and behavioral changes that follow a daily cycle.

There are countless ways that well-being can be interpreted, though patterns emerge across homes, with attention to ample light, fresh air, and inspiring views of nature. With more time spent in the home than ever before, we can’t wait to see how well-being continues to manifest in the home in creative ways.

Are you looking to make some changes in your home design? Windows play a big role in! Discover the possibilities at Windows & Doors By Brownell. They are dedicated to helping their customers, both trade professionals and homeowners alike. From new construction to remodel and replacement, there is no project too big or too small. They stand out in the industry because of the services and innovative resources that they offer and have been the local trusted professional since 1991.

Learn more by visiting wdbrownell.com or visit their showrooms in Williston VT or West Lebanon NH.

Autoplay Caption

Article adapted by Windows & Doors By Brownell from Marvin.com blog post “WELL-BEING TRENDS IN THE HOME”

COMPANY INFO

Windows & Doors By Brownell

Marvin Design Gallery showrooms in Williston, VT & West Lebanon NH

802-862-4800

wdb-info@wdbrownell.com

100% Employee Owned