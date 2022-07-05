Think Montpelier is just about the State House? Think Again.

Sponsored - Montpelier is so much more than just the State House. If you haven’t visited since your 5th grade field trip, now is the time to grab your friends and make the quick and easy trip to rediscover the Capital City. Pandemic silver lining: Montpelier had shed its past reputation and parking is plentiful and affordable. Plus, Montpelier is just a 40 minute drive from Burlington, just off of I-89.

In 2021, USA Today named Montpelier the “#1 Best Small Town for Shopping in America.” With dozens of boutiques gracing the downtown streets, it’s easy to see why. Stroll through our charming city and experience customer service with a personal touch. Find outdoor lifestyle apparel and shoes at Roam, or shop at the “modern general store” Rebel Heart and find “good things for your best life,” with a curated selection of apparel, tarot, home goods, and more. From locally-made chocolates to heirloom children’s toys, our local merchants are dedicated to helping you find that something special.

If your perfect day is full of activity, Montpelier is surrounded by outdoor adventures. Nestled in a valley at the confluence of two rivers and sheltered by surrounding hillsides, Montpelier offers opportunities to play year round, but especially in the summer. A bike path follows the Winooski River. The North Branch River Park offers gentle trails and swimming holes as well as access to miles of challenging mountain biking. Pick up a biking map, or even rent a bike, at Onion River Outdoors downtown.

If you visit on a weekend this summer, you’re bound to find a celebration in town. The Capital City Farmers Market, every Saturday from 9-1, is the best in Vermont. July brings Do Good Fest, a free music festival headlined by X Ambassadors, and the Maple Roots Festival at Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks. In August, enjoy Art Walk – a citywide gallery crawl – the Point to Point Festival, with a road race and bike ride alongside music, food trucks, Harpoon beer, and fun and games on the State House Lawn, and more. The summer is capped off by the Taste of Montpelier Food Festival on September 10th.

Or perhaps after the last couple of years, you just need a chance to recharge. Grab a picnic lunch from Hunger Mountain Co-op and head into nature. Just steps from the State House (literally; there’s a path that leads into the park directly behind the State House), Hubbard Park is a 200-acre escape in the heart of Montpelier. Hear the birds calling and take in the views from the historic tower. Then head back into town for a massage, yoga class, or spiritual coaching session at Blossom Wellness Center and a cup of tea at The North Branch Cafe.

After your busy day of shopping, biking, or relaxing, you’ll need a bite. Eater.com called us a “food destination,” and it’s hard to avoid temptation from our award-winning cocktails, local brews, and farm-to-table dining. Start your day with a French pastry at Bohemian Bakery. Grab a drink at Three Penny Taproom, which the Boston Globe called a “craft beer mecca,” or enjoy a “Landcrafted” cocktail at the new Barr Hill Distillery. Then end the day with a farm-to-table meal at Hugo’s (buck a shuck oysters daily from 3-5!) or Oakes & Evelyn.

Spend a day in Montpelier and discover a whole new side of the Capital City. It’s time to Revisit Montpelier.

To plan your perfect day in Montpelier, visit www.montpelieralive.com.