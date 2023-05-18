Outdoor enthusiasts, rejoice!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Outdoor Gear Exchange and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Outdoor Gear Exchange, visit https://www.gearx.com/.

The much-anticipated Outdoor Gear Exchange Memorial Day Sale is right around the corner, and it’s time to start planning your shopping list.

Starting May 19th and running through May 29th, Outdoor Gear Exchange is offering discounts of up to 30% on outdoor clothing and equipment for all your summer adventures. Whether you’re planning a camping trip, a day at the crag, hiking a summit, or just looking to upgrade your outdoor gear collection, the Memorial Day Sale has everything you need at unbeatable prices.

One of the highlights of the sale is the selection of tents and sleeping bags from NEMO and Big Agnes. Both brands are well known for their innovative designs that enable a great night’s sleep in the outdoors. During the Memorial Day Sale, you can save 25% on these top-rated tents and sleeping bags.

In addition to camping equipment, Outdoor Gear Exchange is also offering discounts up to 30% off on clothing from top brands like Outdoor Research, prAna, Cotopaxi, Dovetail, and more. Whether you need a new jacket for those chilly mornings or some lightweight shorts for hiking in hot weather, the Memorial Day Sale has you covered. And with the high-quality materials and durable construction that these brands are known for, you can be sure your gear will last for many adventures to come.

Speaking of durability, don’t miss out on the chance to stock up on socks from Darn Tough. Made in Vermont with the finest merino wool, these socks are designed to keep your feet comfortable and dry, no matter the conditions. And with the Memorial Day Sale discounts, you can get them at 25% off!

For those who love climbing, the Memorial Day Sale has discounts on gear from Wild Country and Mammut. From ropes and harnesses to quickdraws and carabiners, you’ll find everything you need to hit the crag this summer. And for those in need of a new pair of climbing shoes, the sale includes discounts on La Sportiva shoes, known for their precision and performance.

For outdoor enthusiasts who prefer hiking, the Memorial Day Sale offers deals on hiking footwear from Salewa and Merrell. Whether you need a sturdy boot for rocky terrain or a lightweight shoe for day hikes, you’ll find the perfect pair at a great price during the sale.

Finally, don’t forget about car racks from Thule. Designed to efficiently haul bikes, kayaks, or skis, Thule has a rack that will fit your needs. And during the Memorial Day Sale, you can get these high-quality racks at a great price!

Outdoor Gear Exchange Memorial Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to save big on everything you need for a summer of outdoor activities. Mark your calendar for May 19th-29th and start planning your shopping list today!