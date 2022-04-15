Park Your Carbon and help the environment on May 16 - 20!

In case you haven’t noticed, your car pumps out literal tons of carbon a year – 4.6 metric tons of carbon to be precise, according to the EPA.

So how does your average person reduce their carbon footprint? Outside of driving more fuel-efficient cars, options can be limited if you’re still trying to get where you need to be quickly.

That’s where we come in. The Vermont Agency of Transportation wants you to Park Your Carbon for the week of May 16 – 20.

So, what do we mean? Park Your Carbon is an effort to introduce greener ways of travel. That means getting your bike out of the garage, putting on your walking shoes, or even hopping on one of our buses for the week.

We’re not just doing this to raise awareness of green travel, either. If you take the pledge, OneTreePlanted will plant a tree in your honor. Vermont is already one of the greenest states in the U.S. Why don’t you join us and make it a little greener?

Vermont is already on the path of becoming a net zero carbon emissions state by 2050. Not only are you reducing your carbon footprint during Park Your Carbon week, you’re also saving a little cash on gas (who doesn’t want to do that these days) or helping with your physical or mental health.

Here’s how you can participate with Park Your Carbon week:

· Bike

· Walk

· Share a Ride

· Commuter Co-Op

· Bus

· Work from Home

Want to help us spread the word? Try using the hashtag #ParkYourCarbon on social media during the week of May 16 – 20 and tell us how you’re participating.

We look forward to hearing your story! Remember, it takes all of us to help the environment. Let’s start with keeping your car keys hanging beside the front door.