Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Park Your Carbon and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Park Your Carbon, visit https://www.connectingcommuters.org/parkyourcarbon/

Want to try a diﬀerent way of getting around? How about a healthy option, one that can save you some money, and even be fun? You can reduce carbon pollution in Vermont and impact worldwide climate change by participating in Park Your Carbon Week from May 16-20.

Park Your Carbon is a week-long initiative to help change Vermonters’ transportation and commuting habits by encouraging green ways of travel. Do it for a day, a week or make it a habit. Try a different mode of travel to your daily activities like biking, walking, ridesharing, taking the bus, or working from home. A small change can make a big impact.

It’s easy to get involved. Take the pledge to travel green and we’ll have a tree planted in your honor by OneTreePlanted! You can let us know you are taking the pledge by sharing your contact information at parkyourcarbon.org or by posting to social media with #parkyourcarbon.

As Vermonters experience more of the inconvenient truth of climate change, we have the opportunity and responsibility to share in the solutions. Your individual actions add up greatly in the long run. Sharing your ride, taking the bus, biking, and walking are just the start of a greener future that you create. So take the pledge and try a new way of getting to work (or working from home), going to school, the store—or any of your daily activities.

Why participate? The number one contributor of carbon pollution in Vermont is transportation (over 40%) and the majority is from people driving alone. Vermont’s new climate plan requires we meet net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which means we must act now to make a difference.

There are so many benefits beyond the urgent need for our world. You can reduce congestion on Vermont’s roadways, downtown parking spots, and at pickup time in front of your child’s school. People powered modes like biking and walking are great for physical and mental health, and taking the bus or ridesharing save enormous amounts of money compared to driving yourself in your own car. A big reason to do something now is for your children, their children, and future generations.

Learn more at parkyourcarbon.org and find better ways to get around Vermont at connectingcommuters.org.

Park Your Carbon Week is funded by Go! Vermont and the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.