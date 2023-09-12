Join us for a Vermont Adventure and Dinner to benefit the Reeno Foundation!

Join us for a Vermont Adventure and Dinner to benefit the Reeno Foundation!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Reeno Foundation and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Reeno Foundation, visit https://reenofoundation.org/vt-adventure-dinner-to-benefit-reeno-foundation/

The Reeno Foundation enables young people to participate in experiential education or professional outdoor opportunities through scholarships and encourages a life-long connection to the natural world.

On Saturday September 23rd they will be hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year! The adventure & dinner at the Belfry in Montgomery kicks off with a guided bike or hike, followed by a cornhole tournament and finishes with a fish-fry dinner at the Belfry Restaurant!

Events on Saturday, September 23rd

E-Bike Covered Bridge Tour

Saturday, September 23rd from 12:30 – 2:30

Meet at Jay cloud Cyclery ($10)

Hike for Reeno Foundation

Saturday, September 23rd @ 12:30

Jay Peak Area ($10)

Lawn games tournament for Reeno Foundation

Saturday, September 23rd @3:30

The Belfry, Montgomery ($20/team)

Raffle & Auction for Reeno Foundation

Saturday, September 23rd @4

The Belfry, Montgomery

Dinner Fundraiser for Reeno Foundation

Saturday, September 23rd starting @4 serving though 7:45p

The Belfry, Montgomery ($25 includes dinner, 1 raffle ticket and a Reeno Foundation water bottle)

Menu of: Fish-Fry, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, or Black-Bean Burger. There is a cash bar available through the Belfry.

Get the full details here: https://reenofoundation.org/vt-adventure-dinner-to-benefit-reeno-foundation/

Who we are?

The Reeno Foundation was created to honor the memory of Nicholas Ruschmeyer. Nick was a warrior who always put others first. His wishes were for a foundation to be started to offer opportunities for young people to experience hiking, climbing, backcountry skiing, paddling, and all the outdoors has to offer.

Focused in the Northeastern US, Reeno enables young people to participate in experiential education or professional outdoor opportunities, and encourages a life-long connection to the natural world.

Guided by the values and practices that Nick lived by, Reeno strives to expose, and therefore connect, people to the natural world through new and often challenging outdoor activities.

Through these experiences, Reeno recipients will expand their understanding and connection to, not only nature, but to themselves and the people around them.

Reeno understands that being outdoors and pushing oneself to try new things can be truly transformative and can set one on a previously unseen path; by providing scholarship funds, we strive to remove barriers for this transformation.

Please join us for the Reeno Foundation’s biggest Fundraiser of the year on September 23rd.

And remember, if you cannot make the event, please considering donating at www.reenofoundation.org.