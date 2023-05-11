Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of SerVermont AmeriCorps and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about SerVermont AmeriCorps, visit https://americorps.gov/serve

Did you know that Vermont Ranked #3 AmeriState for producing AmeriCorps Members! SerVermont is excited that Vermont is ranked #3 for producing AmeriCorps members per capita, and we want you to answer the call to serve!

You have the power to make a difference and change lives, including your own. SerVermont and AmeriCorps focus on key areas to make an impact in our local communities. Through our programs, we offer opportunities with different time commitments and requirements, meaning you can serve in whatever capacity works for your goals and lifestyle.

Why serve with SerVermont & AmeriCorps?

We are an opportunity for individuals of all ages and backgrounds to give their time and talent to strengthen communities.

1. Be a part of something bigger

When you serve with AmeriCorps, you join a network of more than 1 million strong. AmeriCorps alumni continue to give back to the country through civic-minded activity. The community you build while serving with AmeriCorps is unlike any other.

2. Grow personally and professionally

Learn and grow while giving back to a community. Individuals who serve with AmeriCorps build new skillsets that they can take with them wherever they go. Older Americans can apply their hard-earned knowledge to make an impact in a new environment.

3. Receive Benefits for your service

AmeriCorps provides several benefits for its volunteers and members. Education awards are available to AmeriCorps members, as well as supplemental health insurance, loan deferment, and childcare. Benefits vary by program.

Join us to channel your passion into service, kickstart your career, or make an impact in your community. The choice is yours. Learn more, here (Serve | AmeriCorps)!