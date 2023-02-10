Best Online Psychic Reading Websites - Accurate Readings by Real Psychics

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of a sponsor and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff.

When it comes to making life decisions, you want to trust the information you base them on. But what happens when all you get from online psychic readings are vague generalizations? How many times do you have to try psychic after psychic until you get a helpful reading?

The answer to those questions has two major components. One is making sure you’re asking a worthy question.

Contrary to the popular definition of what online psychic readers can do, they can’t read minds, predict the future with 100% accuracy, or make things happen for us.

The second component of an accurate psychic reading is selecting the tools and methods best suited to your question.

The truth is, everyone has a unique experience with psychic readings in general. That’s true when you’re consulting an online psychic.

You might be wondering, at this point, why any online psychic reader would claim the ability to help you at all. It’s a fair question! After all, the most important and difficult questions tend to be the ones where we need help and guidance the most.

What almost any psychic can do for you is reinforce and reassure you when you set your path but still need a little encouragement. A good psychic reading can sense and pinpoint where and why you’re stuck.

When it comes to the best online psychic reading service providers, they can illuminate the certainty of your future based on your present. These psychics are there to guide you while you discover your avenue.

In short, the true secret to a satisfying and meaningful psychic reading is not about the magical powers of psychics.The best psychic readings online offer an experience where the psychic reader shows you your magic, and what amazing things you can do with it.

Now that you know that, it’s time to discover our list of top-rated psychics websites where you’re guaranteed to find the best online psychic readings!

The following sites host some of the best psychics online who have high ratings for accuracy and meaningful readings.

These top rated psychic readings websites specialize in making the entire process of consulting online psychics faster, safer, and easier!

Best Psychic Reading Websites - First Look

1. Psychic Source - Best psychic reading site to talk with real psychics ( $1/minute affordable rates + 3 FREE minutes)

2. Kasamba - Most accurate love psychics and spiritual readings ( 70% off your first reading + 3 FREE minutes)

3. California Psychics - Best psychic match tool with lots of options ($1/minute affordable rates)

4. Keen Psychics - Best selection of psychic readers for every kind of question (introductory 10 minutes for $1.99)

Why trust us?

As the daughter of astrologers, I was raised in a household where precision divination was a matter of course. That didn’t mean I always had all life’s answers. But I did have insightful parents who understood things about me that I would have otherwise found difficult to put into words as a child.

Naturally, I wanted to learn all these mysteries for myself as I grew older. I began experimenting with all kinds of divination methods and psychic reading sites.

I gained skill with a variety of tools over the years and discovered the nature of my inherent talents. Yet, sometimes I found myself asking the same questions over and over, only to get partial or unhelpful answers.

I had to let go of all the knowledge I had claimed before I could understand how I had been limiting myself the whole time. My expectations of divination were nothing short of magical.

What I needed to learn through my frustration was that I was the one who was magical in this equation. The result? I finally understand how to get useful answers from psychic readings.

This is the essence of my wisdom when it comes to getting an accurate psychic reading:

The intention behind your question matters

· All answers are influenced by the ability, tool, and method you choose

Your understanding and growth should be your goal

1. Psychic Source - Best Psychic Reading Site for Useful Answers

Psychic Source is one of the best online psychic reading websites if it is your first time consulting a psychic online, and you’re unsure where to start. It’s also a great website if you know exactly what you want to ask!

There’s a range of choices you can make with Psychic Source’s advanced filtering system. You can even customize the Reading Style you’d prefer, allowing you to set the tone of your readings. Your options are Compassionate, Direct, Expressive, Thoughtful, and Wise.

Click on the Our Psychics menu, and take a look at the Advanced Filtering options to the left. Here, you can sort Psychic Source’s advisors based on Specialties, Subject & Expertises, Tools, and Reading Styles.

Psychic Source also has a Find a Psychic Tool, which is extremely useful if you’re having trouble narrowing down the best psychics suited to your questions.

If you’re not enthusiastic about tools and techniques but you have burning questions, Psychic Source is one of the best online psychic readings websites to consult! Your satisfaction is guaranteed, and they will help you cut straight to the point with a psychic who has experience with your topic of choice.

Is Psychic Source worth your time?

Psychic Source is a good choice if you’re looking for a risk-free introduction into the world of online psychic readings. Their sorting system alone can teach you how great specific questions are!

Psychic Source also has staying power with their experience-focused approach:

20 years’ worth of experience offering highly-rated services

They offer phone, chat, and video readings

Affordable rates ( $1/Minute + 3 FREE Minutes

Introductory special rates can be as low as $0.66/Minute

Unsatisfactory paid readings are refunded

Thoroughly vetted and experienced psychics

Great psychic reading filtering system

Find a Psychic Tool

Where could Psychic Source improve its precision?

From the point of view of accuracy, Psychic Source does a lot to stand out. Yet, with a little more specificity it could be the website that has it all.

What Psychic Source could expand on:

A more involved breakdown of astrology services would be helpful

There could be more variety in tools and methods

How to get an accurate psychic reading online with Psychic Source

The Subject & Expertises category in the filter is where Psychic Source shines the most. You will see a diverse array of topics, which makes precision easy.

It’s worth exploring what Psychic Source offers in their four major categories:

Love, Relationships & Family

Career & Finance

Life, Destiny & Meaning

Loss & Grieving

The sensitivity of some of the topics you’ll find in Psychic Source’s filter is a good indicator of how talented their advisors are! If you see a psychic reader here, you know they’ve been vetted for wisdom and experience, not just raw talent.

You might find some interesting tools and methods in individual profiles, but in terms of dedicated categories, only Dowsing stands out as unique. Despite that, Psychic Source is one of the best sites to get a psychic reading online if the nature of your question is what is important to you.

You don’t have to go through all these options though. Whether you know what kind of psychic reader you want or not, the Find a Psychic Tool will sort the Psychic Source database for you. You’ll see a selection of three psychics, and you can also run the tool again for a new selection.

⇒ Let the intuitive psychics at Psychic Source help you find answers!

Psychic readers on Psychic Source

Sorting by psychic abilities and topics is Psychic Source’s strength. They have quite a selection Career Psychics and Love Psychics. You’ll even find a dedicated category for Pet Psychics, if your question is about an animal companion.

If you are new to psychic readings online, you might want to start with Psychic Source’s Intuitive Psychics category. The advisors you see listed there specialize in helping clients who have trouble finding the words to express themselves, or who don’t know what’s the right question to ask.

Classic tools and methods on Psychic Source

Although Psychic Source doesn’t highlight tools with as much precision as topics and methods, you’ll see a good selection here.

Some of their psychics also mention more interesting or advanced tools and methods in their profiles, so this list isn’t comprehensive:

Astrology

Angel Cards

Career Psychics

Cartomancy

Clairaudient

Clairvoyant

Clairsentient

Crystals

Energy Healing

Love Psychic

Numerology

Pet Psychic

Psychic Medium

Reiki/Healing

Tarot

⇒ Affordable $1/Minute + 3 FREE Minutes with any advisor at Psychic Source!

Kasamba - Best Psychics for Love Readings and Spiritual Advice

Kasamba gives you many options when it comes to love. For starters, each of their online psychics has an individual profile per specialty. This makes narrowing down your selection much easier!

Having several profiles helps Kasamba’s psychics tailor the presentation of their services and abilities so you can quickly decide whether they’re a right fit for you.

Once you choose your question category and an advisor, you will see the profile of the psychic reader you selected. This gives you detailed information about that advisor’s expertise in the topic.

You will see many profiles pop up in multiple categories, of course. A lot of Kasamba’s advisors have an impressive number of years working with the respective topics and methods they offer.

Is Kasamba worth your time?

Kasamba has an excellent history with client satisfaction. It’s also the best place to try new psychic readings if you’re curious what a different approach might reveal. With each new psychic you try, you get 3 minutes for free!

Kasamba distinguishes itself by successfully showcasing all their psychics’ many talents:

Over 20 years’ worth of experience offering highly-rated services

Phone and chat readings

70% off your first reading + 3 FREE minutes

3 FREE minutes with each new psychic

Refund available through satisfaction guarantee

Psychics have individual profiles per method or tool

Multiple astrology systems

Where could Kasamba improve its precision?

Kasamba could do a little better with organizing what they’ve got and what their psychics can do. They could especially benefit from a matching tool, which is an area where their competitors have the edge.

Still, what Kasamba does right they do very professionally, so there’s not a lot to complain about:

They could offer a larger variety of tools

The menu could be organized by content instead of popularity

No matching tool

How to get an accurate psychic reading online with Kasamba

Kasamba has a strong focus on romantic love, so you have a lot of options here if that’s your topic of interest. In fact, it has an entire menu category dedicated to Love Psychics.

The more precise the categorization is from the start, the more likely you are to find the best psychic for your question. At Kasamba, love is a clear winner, with quite a few subcategories covering all stages and types of romance.

Kasamba also has a strong showing when it comes to spiritual readings. Unlike most sites, where spiritual reading is limited to Chakras, auras, and crystals, you will find actual spiritual beliefs represented here, too.

Kasamba’s psychics draw from the Kabbalah, Christianity, Eastern Philosophies, Wicca, and the Occult. Some of these categories are different sides of the same coin, or utilize some of the same skills or tools. Others take a more unique approach. It’s worth reading through the various profiles to see how each psychic incorporates the topic you chose!

When it comes to precision tools, Kasamba offers both Vedic Astrology and Chinese Astrology as major categories. This is quite encouraging for someone looking for accurate psychic readings online about the major and minor themes in one’s life! Vedic Astrology in particular is known for its precision.

Kasamba does lump Angel Cards and Cartomancy together in the Tarot Readings category, which might be a little confusing. On the other hand, this is one of the few sites where you’ll find a separate category for the Paranormal. If you’re having an issue with Ghosts, or think you might have one, this is the place to ask for advice.

⇒ Explore the best psychic readers at Kasamba!

Unique talents of psychic readers on Kasamba

It’s worth going into a little detail about Kasamba’s spiritual readings. Though many individual psychics are themselves quite spiritual, most psychic websites don’t allow you to sort psychics based on that. Here, you can directly connect to a psychic who shares your spiritual beliefs!

Kasamba’s psychics in the Eastern Philosophies section can help you create harmony in your life through the principles of Feng Shui. This is all about your personal space and how it impacts you. You might be surprised how much of a bit of furniture roulette can change your life!

In the Christianity and Wicca sections, you will find spiritual advice from psychics who are practitioners of each spiritual path. Aside from conversations about deeper meaning, you’ll find each offers unique types of readings.

Under Kabbalah, you’ll find both psychics who deal directly with scriptures using the cipher method, and readers who combine the Kabbalistic Tree of Life with Tarot. This kind of spread can offer deep insights into your psyche.

The Wicca category offers general readings by witches, whether or not you’re a practitioner yourself. This might be a good place to start if you feel disconnected from nature, or you are trying to connect with the divine feminine.

If it’s their Spellcasting abilities you’re after, you can find witches who specialize in this aspect of modern witchcraft under the Occult section. It’s good practice to contribute to spells yourself by meditating on the results you want. This solution isn’t invulnerable, nor is it always a quick fix.

New Thought spiritual beliefs also have a home at Kasamba. You might better recognize their most famous tenet, the Law of Attraction. This might interest you if you feel you need to improve your positive thinking.

Finally, you’ll also find some other unique categories here you won’t find elsewhere. Picture Readings can reveal a lot about someone at a glance. Graphology will reveal to you how your personality shines through your handwriting.

Whichever tool or method you choose, it’s clear Kasamba excels at offering variety and depth in familiar categories. Their system helps you find the best psychics online by arming you with plenty of information about each psychic’s unique approach.

Classic tools and methods on Kasamba

Kasamba has quite a list of to pique your interest when it comes to more well-known techniques and subjects:

Astrology Readings

Aura Readings

Crystal Readings

Dream Analysis

Fortune Telling

New Age Spirituality

Numerology

Palm Readings

Past Life Readings

Remote Viewing

Rune Casting

Psychic Mediums

Pet Psychics

Tarot Readings

⇒ Try Kasamba and get 3 FREE Minutes + 70% Off!

California Psychics - Best Psychic Match Tool

California Psychics distinguishes themselves with their Psychic Match Tool. When you want an accurate reading customized to your questions, this is hands down one of the best online psychic reading websites to get the job done!

To find a psychic sensitive to your situation, the Psychic Match Tool will set you up with someone who has the right focus and tools to help you best.

Alternatively, you can sort through their database by Reading Topics, Psychic Abilities, Psychic Tools, and Psychic Styles. Here, you’re also able to fully customize your psychic reading!

At California Psychics under the Reading Styles you can choose Straightforward, Inspirational, Compassionate, or Spiritual. I should note you can only directly access Spiritual-toned readings through the Psychic Match Quiz or when you are specifically sorting for spiritual readings.

Is California Psychics worth your time?

There’s a lot to like when it comes to California Psychics’ services, but their best feature is how much customization they offer.

Not only does California Psychics boast a full database of versatile psychics, they also impress with their dedication to client satisfaction:

Over 25 years of quality psychic services

You can request phone psychics, callback, or psychic chat

Flexible payment packages (inexpensive psychic readings as low as $1/Minute )

$20 credit when you sign up

Free detailed birth chart calculator

24/7 service and satisfaction guarantee

You can earn points through their Karma Rewards

Psychic Match Tool

Where could California Psychics improve its precision?

California Psychics excels at options, but it could improve its accessibility. This is another online psychic website where a little streamlining could go a long way because they already offer so much.

No alternative astrology systems represented

Price tiering means the best online psychics are expensive

How to get an accurate psychic reading online with California Psychics

California Psychics lets you design the psychic reading you want. If you’ve got a question, tool, talent, and tone already picked out, this website can make it happen.

With so many choices, California Psychics also offers the best online psychic readings for those who simply want a lot of options! Either way, you’re likely to get an accurate psychic reading.

Although California Psychics doesn’t indicate which astrology systems it relies on, it still manages to be one of their most impressive features. You’ll find mention of techniques such as Astrocartography , which is a very rare take on astrology! This focuses on where you physically are at the moment, determining where in the world you’re able to fulfill your full potential.

Even California Psychics’ Free Birth Chart Calculator is surprisingly accurate for a basic reading. The same can be said of their Zodiac Sign Compatibility chart, although this is less accurate for those who aren’t typical of their Sun sign.

However you want to approach your questions, California Psychics offers a lot to ensure you get the best online psychic readings with them!

⇒ Find the perfect advisor on California Psychics

Unique talents of psychic readers on California Psychics

California Psychics has an impressive database of psychics skilled with precognition and precision. They host skilled Empaths, Oracle Readers, Channeling Psychics, and more.

Among the rarer talents mentioned, California Psychics’ advisors are skilled at talents such as Remote Viewing and Automatic Writing.

California Psychics also offers multiple categories to help you sort through their most popular and best psychics. You can sort by Customer Favorites, Customer Reviews, Premier Psychics, Staff Picks, Rising Stars, and New Psychics.

Classic tools and methods on California Psychics

California Psychics doesn’t skimp when it comes to options. The beauty of this system is that you can go straight to the psychic you need:

Astrology Psychics

Automatic Writing

Career Advice Psychics

Clairaudient Psychics

Clairsentient Psychics

Clairvoyant Psychics

Crystals Psychics

Deceased Loved Ones

Dream Analysis Psychics

Empath Psychics

I-Ching Psychics

Life Path Psychics

Lost Objects Psychics

Love Psychics

Medium Psychics

Missing Persons Psychics

Money Psychics

Numerology Psychics

Oracle Cards Psychics

Pet Psychics

Past Life Psychics

Pendulum Psychics

Remote Viewing Psychics

Runes Psychics

Tarot Psychics

⇒ Begin your journey with California Psychics

Keen Psychics - Best Selection of Psychics for Affordable Readings

Keen Psychics is the place to find inexpensive psychics who have a lot of experience backing them up. They don’t just offer good deals though! Keen is one of the only sites that satisfies your every astrological need.

At Keen you can try four different astrology systems! Having four distinct systems is quite an advantage. Astrology is the perfect tool for involved questions about yourself and your life, especially if you combine several systems.

Knowing yourself isn’t the only subject Keen tackles. You can get an accurate psychic reading about people and situations impacting your life that are outside your control.

Regardless of where your focus is, Keen’s psychics are a great choice to increase your awareness of the forces inside and outside you.

Is Keen worth your time?

Keen has plenty to offer when it comes to online psychics who are worth their salt. This is a guide based on accuracy, and Keen definitely belongs here.

Great reviews throughout its 24 years online

You can choose a call or chat psychic reading

First 10 minutes are only $1.99

They deal with complex issues (including gender, LGBTQ, etc.)

Four astrology systems

Where could Keen improve its precision?

Keen doesn’t put a lot of emphasis on the user interface, but they do emphasize the user experience. This site hosts some of the best psychics online who have some of the highest-rated reviews out there.

Still, we could wish Keen did more to make their online psychics more approachable:

Sorting is only accessible through the filter system

Limited selection of tools and methods

No matching tool

No refunds

How to get an accurate psychic reading online with Keen

Keen gets straight to the point with their services. They might dispense with the manicured customer service other sites offer, but the accuracy and popularity of Keen’s psychics are unrivaled.

Astrology seems to be Keen’s strongest feature to help you understand who you are and your destiny. This is one of the only websites I’ve come across that has not one, but four distinct astrology systems in their repertoire.

Keen’s astrology systems are a particularly big draw when you combine their strengths.

The Chinese and Western systems can offer insight into your personality while the Mayan system can tell you more about your cosmic identity. Tying it all together, the Vedic system will give you uncanny predictions about the course of your life.

If astrology doesn’t appeal to you, it’s by far not the only type of reading Keen offers. You have quite a few interesting options if you’re more wanting to try out their other methods to answer a specific question.

The I-Ching is also featured on Keen, which is always an excellent choice for making decisions.

Whatever your needs are, Keen’s services are tailored to improving your mental hygiene by giving you all the information you need about yourself.

Unique talents of psychic readers on Keen

You’ll notice many of the topics and methods Keen’s psychics use are particularly appropriate for asking questions about the forces influencing you from the unseen world.

Some of Keen’s psychics have expertise in rarer methods, which don’t require specific questions, such as Feng Shui or Affirmations. Even their most complex tools, like Astrology, are excellent choices for spiritual readings.

Destiny and fate aren’t the only forces which influence us though, and Keen knows this. Their psychics are equipped to handle complex emotions and relationships and not only romantic ones! You’ll also find advice on difficult subjects like Commitment-phobia, Women’s Issues, and more.

Another interesting type of spiritual reading Keen offers is the contacting of Spirit Guides. These are entities, often taking on the form of animals, who want to help you.

Classic tools and methods on Keen

Keen also offers plenty of traditional divining tools and methods to choose from:

Astrology (Western, Vedic, Chinese, Mayan)

Angel Readings

Cartomancy

Chakra Cleansing

Clairaudience

Clairsentience

Clairvoyance

Dream Exploration

Empath

Medium

Numerology

Pendulum

Reiki

Remote Viewing

Runes

Tarot

⇒ Introductory readings as low as $1.99 for expert readings on Keen!

Can you Trust Online Psychic Readings Websites?

Psychics are the most effective when they show you how you can make a difference in your life. Part of that is revealing the truth of your situation as the psychic reader perceives it. The other part is giving you advice about how you can turn that information to your advantage.

What you can for sure trust is this: the psychics on these websites are held to high standards to be as truthful as they know how. This is where you have to find a middle ground with your psychic.

Take into consideration that spirits, fae, or other entities aren’t obligated by any external force to be clear or truthful. As for people, there’s nothing more human than struggling to be true to yourself. A psychic might accurately see what’s going on inside you, around you, or inside your person of interest. However, you might not, and they might not.

Also, consider that there are some things you aren’t meant to know. You are constantly evolving, and some things only make sense in hindsight. Sometimes that includes messages received through psychics. The universe may be shouting crystal clear answers, but the information has to get through your filters first.

Basic Tools and Methods Used in Online Psychic Readings

The classic tools of psychic readers are commonplace enough that even the uninitiated know what a crystal ball is for, or know that palmistry means reading the lines on your palms. But what about the more unusual, more diverse options offered at these online psychic websites?

Some of the methods listed in this guide have great potential to give you a psychic reading that will change your life. If your aim is accuracy, reading a little about the approaches you can take will help you decide which one to choose.

Astrology Readings

Western and Vedic are the two dominant astrology systems, and they both use the same symbols to represent the 12 signs of the zodiac. They explore the position of planets and constellations to make predictions. The difference between the two mainly comes from calculation.

Classic Systems

Western astrology uses the tropical zodiac. This is calculated using the original positioning of where the signs were in the sky in ancient Babylon.

Vedic astrology uses the sidereal zodiac. This uses the precise and current location of all the celestial objects and points. In this system calculations made in the Moon Houses often play a more important role than calculating from your Ascendant.

Other Systems

Chinese astrology also uses zodiac signs, represented by 12 animals with the system based on the Chinese calendar. In this system the main focus is when you were born. This can offer generational insights and highlight personality traits.

Mayan astrology differs from the rest in that it is based on the ancient Mayan calendrical system instead of the interplay between celestial bodies in the sky.

The Mayan system also takes a cyclical approach to divination. It has this in common with Vedic, but while the Yugas is only one field of study for Vedic astrologers, this is at the core of the Mayan calendar.

Divination with Cards

This is quite a versatile group. There’s tarot, oracle decks, angel cards, and cartomancy, to name the most popular ones.

Angel Readings

Angel cards can help you get in touch with angelic energies, offering you brief messages designed to inspire you. A deck like this can also help you get in touch with your intuition. So if it’s divine inspiration you seek, or you want to become more attuned to your own inner guides, this is a good choice for you.

Cartomancy

Cartomancy is one of the most mysterious forms of fortune telling, because it uses a regular deck of cards. The interpretation of the cards has varied across regions and throughout its centuries-old history. However, just like tarot cards, each playing card also represents a specific meaning.

Oracles

Oracle cards do not have a universal system like tarot cards, so each deck can offer wisdom unlike any other deck. They are a great choice if you want powerful answers, especially during spiritual readings.

The symbology of each deck may give you an idea or intuition of what kind of questions it deals with best, but the beauty of oracles is their lack of constraints which limit some other tools like tarot.

You will get a much more metaphysical answer from oracles than from other tools. You might be surprised how this approach can sometimes reveal the path ahead much more clearly than more set systems like tarot.

Tarot

Tarot is a European divination tool with roots in ancient Egypt. It relies on the interpretation of the given deck’s unique symbolism, tapping into our subconscious with powerful archetypal imagery. Still, our conscious mind also desires an interpretation, and having a professional do a reading for you can reveal those deeper layers you might not have discovered on your own.

Tarot readings are often very insightful, even if they sometimes answer questions you didn’t realize you needed to ask.

If you feel your career is stuck because something is holding you back, consulting the cards is a good place to kickstart your intuition. It’s also a fantastic tool to pick for readings about love and relationships!

Cleromancy with the I-Ching and runes

Cleromancy relies on random chance, like casting runes, bones, or dice to perform divination. The way the stones or carvings fall into place will determine the outcome, and there are many unique interpretations.

With the I-Ching, you cast coins, and in return you receive a philosophical message. Also known as the Book of Changes, it is the oldest oracle in the world being an ancient Chinese form of cleromancy.

The Book of Changes is true to its name. This wise oracle often doesn’t answer yes or no questions. However, you will find making decisions easier after consulting it.

Runes have roots in proto-Germanic Europe, and can be cast or used in a spread. Each letter of the runic alphabet offers guidance from your higher self and the divine powers influencing your destiny.

Of course, what force sends these messages to you is ultimately up to your interpretation. Some credit the universe, others see the hand of the divine influencing your psychic reading.

Either way, a free psychic reading using the cleromancy often results in a paradigm shift you didn’t expect but needed to hear!

Dream Interpretation

Dreams are sometimes recurring and impossible to ignore. They are messages from ourselves, and often important.

If you have had one or more potent dreams you can’t unravel on your own, consulting a dream analyst can help you piece together what other parts of yourself are trying to tell you.

Numerology

In addition to calculating your Life Path Number, you can walk the Pythagorean trail and find out what your Destiny Number has in store for you.

Numbers also can augment other forms of divination, adding a new dimension to what other oracles have revealed to you.

Past Life Readings

Sometimes things happen in a way that doesn’t make sense, or we react as though all reason abandoned us. You probably can already relate, being human is confusing! This is the kind of situation when a past life reading might help you.

Maybe you had a moment where you suddenly understood a few phrases of a language you don’t speak. Or you felt karmically linked to someone destructive to you because nothing else explained it.

If you’ve ever had inexplicable feelings, thoughts, or situations, the reason could be more arcane than what’s happening in your current life. You might be surprised how much insight can be gained by learning about who you might have been in another life!

Remote Viewing

Remote viewing is what it sounds like: seeing subjects or objects at a great distance. You might recognize this better as “second sight”. It’s actually an ability we all possess to one degree or another!

Those intuitive flashes about places, people, and things are what remote viewers hone until they can consciously focus their mind on their target.

Psychic Reading Abilities

Like the tools, it’s a good idea to have a grasp of the various methods psychics use to read you, contact other planes, or peer through the haze of time.

There are three major categories here. The meaning of “clair-” is “to see clearly”, making it immediately obvious how clairaudience, clairsentience, and clairvoyance relate to psychic powers.

Clairaudients

These are psychics who hear messages from the spirit realm, and they might be contacted by guides and entities who have a message for you. They might also hear other messages from spirits close to you.

Clairsentients

These are psychics who divine by sensing emotional energy, and who can feel the vibrations affecting you. Although often overlooked, this category of divination can reveal aspects and depths to what you are going through, which aren’t apparent to those who have trouble reading emotions.

Clairvoyants

These are what some might call the “classic psychics”, as their talents lie in the direction of visions seen with their inner eye. They read energy by noticing visual cues, such as colors, but they also can glimpse more powerful visions. Talented clairvoyants can even peek into your past lives.

Best Psychic Readings Online - Final Words

A lot of the skills, tools, and methods listed here overlap or are used together, so it may take time to hit upon the right combination. The good news is you’re a mere step away from getting the best psychic reading online.

After all this emphasis on complexity, my final bit of wisdom might surprise you:

Let it all go!

Whatever authority a psychic, a technique, or a platform might claim, none of it matters more than you feeling like it was worth it. That means the best psychic readings online is the one you liked the most!