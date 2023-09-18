The St. Johnsbury Academy Experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of St. Johnsbury Academy and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about St. Johnsbury Academy, visit https://stjacademy.org

St. Johnsbury Academy is an independent day and boarding school for students in grades nine through twelve located in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The school has been known for its excellent athletics, academic programs, dedicated teachers, and supportive community for over 180 years. St. Johnsbury Academy also boasts an exceptional arts and music program which encourages students to explore their creativity and express themselves through various mediums.

Academics

Students at St. Johnsbury Academy benefit from small classes, talented teachers, and a vast array of academic opportunities. We offer over 220 courses, including over 30 Advanced Placement courses, college-level engineering, four languages, an award-winning technical education department, and more than 30 fine and performing arts courses.

Although our selection of courses is very broad, our average class size of 12 is very small. Students are placed in classes with others of similar academic ability, allowing them to master skills at a personalized pace. We also have many layers of academic support: students can benefit from our Learning Center, the availability of their teachers during daily conference period, or they can participate in our Guided Study programs. Our focus on the success of every student is an integral part of our mission and has become a hallmark of St. Johnsbury Academy.

Video: Fashion

Visual and Performing Arts

The school offers a wide range of classes in visual arts, including photography, filmmaking, fashion design, drawing, painting, sculpture, and digital media. Students can also take courses in music, such as chorus, orchestra, band, and jazz band, participate in various musical performances throughout the year. The arts and music program at St. Johnsbury Academy is renowned for its talented faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and innovative curriculum that inspires students to pursue their passions and develop their skills.

St. Johnsbury Academy’s theater program offers musicals in both the spring and fall. Through their participation in our musical productions, students can learn about acting and performance and the intricacies of stagecraft, including lighting, set design, and costume design. Being a part of this program can be an amazing experience for any student interested in the theater arts.

Faculty

Many of our faculty members are working professionals or experts in their fields: our art teachers are artists; our music teachers are musicians; several of our English teachers are published authors; our drama teachers perform. One member of our faculty is a medical doctor who teaches Chemistry; another is a professional filmmaker who teaches three levels of Filmmaking class. Best of all, these professional artists, musicians, writers, actors, doctors, and filmmakers love young people and love to teach.

Video: SJA MTB

Students at St. Johnsbury Academy also have access to a wide range of extracurricular activities like Dungeons and Dragons, which meets every week, and a mountain biking team that competes around the state during the fall, music groups like The Hilltones, and community service clubs like the Topper Club. The school fosters a sense of belonging and is committed to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, and the faculty and staff work tirelessly to ensure that every student has the support and resources they need to succeed.

Athletics

For athletes, St. Johnsbury Academy offers an impressive 29 sports for its high school students, with many playing a Division I schedule. From basketball and soccer to lacrosse and skiing, there’s something for everyone to get involved in and stay active. Participating in sports is a great way to build teamwork skills, stay healthy, and make new friends. Over 300 students, nearly 33% of our student body, are involved in a fall sport.

Our Mission: Character, Inquiry, Community

The development of our students’ character is part of our tradition at St. Johnsbury Academy and the first pillar of our mission. We work as a school to accomplish this in big and small ways every day. Fundamental to the development of good character in our students is our daily schoolwide morning assembly – Chapel. Each day in Chapel, students are taught about respect, caring, integrity, compassion, inclusiveness, and responsibility. The phrases “love those the most who need it the most” and “leave this place better than you found it” have become a part of our culture and are lived out every day with the guidance of school leadership and faculty.

Traditions

The many traditions at the Academy form a foundation for the passage of each year. These are the events students most look forward to and alumni reminisce about.

Pep Chapel

Pep Chapel is fall pre-home football game tradition that culminates with Homecoming weekend. All students meet in the gym for Pep Chapel, and school-wide cheers are led by the band, faculty and cheerleaders. The atmosphere is festive and it is a great way to begin a Friday.

Freshman Sing

Each fall the new freshman class takes the stage in Fuller Hall and sings the Alma Mater to the rest of the student body and faculty. The upperclassmen are always proud of their efforts.

Homecoming (LI) Weekend

Homecoming Weekend is the most anticipated event of the year at the Academy. Each fall since 1894, the St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute football teams have played each other, resulting in one of the oldest football rivalries in the country.

In 2013, USA Today conducted an online poll to determine the greatest rivalry in the nation. “The Game” easily won the Vermont, New England, and Eastern regions, before finishing fourth in the nation.

Leading up to Homecoming Weekend, the Academy campus and the entire St. Johnsbury community prepare for The Game with team highlights in the local media, Pep Chapel, a parade with class floats, a bonfire, and Homecoming King, Queen and the Royal Court—all building anticipation while celebrating class unity and the school community.

Senior Capstone Day

Senior Capstone Day, when seniors present their Capstone projects to their peers, faculty members, and members of the community, happens once each semester in early December and early May. Capstone is a culmination of all previous learning, and serves as an opportunity for students to demonstrate their mastery of our standards as they head to college, careers, and carry their overall Academy experience into their personal and professional lives.

Photo: SJA Winter

Winter Carnival

Winter Carnival is a yearly tradition that embraces winter in the Northeast Kingdom. Classes compete with each other, collecting points at indoor and outdoor sports events and other fun contests, including the yearly dance-off!

Spring Day

Unlike Homecoming Weekend and Winter Carnival, Spring Day is not based on competition between classes. All students come together to play games, listen to bands, be outside, and celebrate spring as a community.

Video: SJA Fashion

Spring Fashion Show

Each spring, the Art in Fashion Design I and II students put on a fashion show for other students and the community. The students put many, many hours into their creations and the results are amazing year after year.

Video: SJA Commencement

Commencement

Commencement at the Academy is an exciting celebration. Seniors are honored in a number of formal occasions including Last Chapel, Prom, Baccalaureate, Class Day, and finally Commencement.

The Boarding Experience

St. Johnsbury Academy is a home away from home for the many members of our boarding program. The Academy has welcomed boarding students since the school’s inception in 1842, and they have always been an important part of the culture of the school. Our boarding program, which comprises approximately 20% of our student body, is very diverse, with students representing nearly half the states and nearly 30 countries. Students who board at the Academy make life-long friends with peers from all over the world. learn empathy toward people who differ from them as they share the experience of life here. They also. They also learn about our traditions and help us create new ones.

Our dorms range from a late 1800s mansion to a modern environmentally friendly “green” dorm. Dorm parents strive to make their students feel at home. Each dorm has its own identity and residents become loyal supporters of their home away from home.

Each dorm is staffed with several dorm parents who are experienced, caring members of faculty and staff. Dorms are supervised 24-7. From morning wake-up to lights out every night, students receive guidance and support from adults they know and trust.

Photo: Green

Every dorm has a Head Dorm Parent who provides leadership and set the tone for the dorm, and each student has one dorm parent who is his or her Dorm Mentor. This mentor meets with the student regularly throughout the year, and sends written reports home to the student’s family about dorm life and participation in extracurricular activities.

Each dorm has supervised study halls each school night with homework help available from dorm parents.

Once a week, students have a formal dinner which is served family-style in our dining hall with students and dorm parents sitting together.

Each dorm holds a weekly Dorm Meeting, and every dorm organizes at least one dorm-wide outing per year.

Dorm parents are supported by a Dean and Director of Resident Life, and meet regularly as a team.

Each August, all new boarding students participate in our Orientation Program to ensure that they are ready for life at St. Johnsbury Academy

Alumni Support

With over 14,000 active alumni, the Academy supports graduates long after they leave the school. Stories abound of alums who have gotten jobs, apartments, met their spouses, or reunited with loved ones through their alumni connections. Our alums have gone on to any number of exciting careers, and many have succeeded in athletics at the college level and beyond. Many take great pleasure in returning to campus to reunite year after year at Reunion or Homecoming, and many more support the school through gifts. Our alumni network allows graduates to continue to be part of something bigger than themselves.

Video: SJA Fall

And One of The Most Amazing Places On The Planet

We are located in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. It is home to quaint towns, farms, mountains, state forests, many lakes and rivers, and some of the best hiking in the state. Burke Mountain resort and Craftsbury Outdoor Center offer alpine and Nordic skiing, and Kingdom Trails, one of the best mountain biking trail networks in the country, is also nearby.

Our region is also one of the safest in Vermont which, in turn, is one of the safest states in the U.S. We are rural without large metropolitan areas— there is plenty of room for everyone!

If you are looking for a top-notch high school experience in Vermont, consider St. Johnsbury Academy. Please contact us for more information or a tour.