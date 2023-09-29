Experience classic New England Autumn, at the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Stowe Foliage Arts Festival and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Stowe Foliage Arts Festival, visit https://stoweartsfest.com/.

The festival is a 3-day event from Friday through Sunday from 10am-5pm. Stowe, Vermont is the place to experience the classic New England Autumn, and the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival is the perfect destination. Surround yourself with Autumnal perfection – the festival takes place at the height of the fall foliage season – and enjoy exquisite Art and fine Craftwork from over 165 juried Fine Artists and Artisans. There will be live music and other entertainment, great food, draft beer, wine, and demonstrations of traditional craftwork. Sample and purchase specialty food products such as maple syrup, gourmet chocolate, craft distilled spirits, and more! Make time to enjoy the great outdoors this Autumn and visit the Stowe Foliage Arts Festival.

Art & Craft Exhibitors

The main attraction here includes the over 150 makes of their individual creations. Meet the Artists and marvel at their works as you carefully decide just what to make as a special purchase for yourself of a loved one. Check out of list of Exhibitors here: 2023 Exhibitor Listing - Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

Festival Food

Enjoy festival food onsite from local entrepreneurs who bring their traveling operations to the site and specialized in providing exactly what you’d want at an outdoor festival; namely, something delectable reserved for such an event. In addition to the juried craftwork is an entire section of specialty foods and beverages to take home. Vermont is renowned for its many agricultural farms specializing in Wines and Spirits and we are fortunate to have them here. Here’s the list of 2023 food venders: Food - Stowe Foliage Arts Festival

Live Music

The festival will have a huge dining tent with tables and chairs and an inside stage where a different local or regional band will perform each day. There is no extra charge for the live music, so enjoy it throughout the day and weekend.

Craft Demonstrations

The Stowe Arts Festival is privileged to have several exhibitors giving live demonstrations of their master craftsmanship each year. Demonstrations range from glass, clay, wood, painting, to jewelry design.

Beer and Wine

Enoy refreshing beverages perfect for a fall weekend. The standalone Beer and Wine offers local domestic and craft brewed options with a great choice for every taste.

What people are saying

“Being in Stowe while the leaves are changing is the best time to be here. This festival is great for our whole family.” -Mark

“The quality of the woek at this festival is superb. We are never disappointed.” – Julie

“Attending the Stowe Arts Festival is a yearly family tradition for us. We wouldn’t miss it.” – Jaime

LOCATION: Topnotch Field, 3420 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

DATES: October 6 – 8, 2023 from 10am – 5pm

ADMISSION: $12. Weekend Pass $14. Kids 14 and under are FREE

No pets, please. Festival goes on rain or shine. FREE PARKING.

For all details, please visit: https://stoweartsfest.com/