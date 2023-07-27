Coming Together: Substance Abuse & Addiction

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Substance Use Addiction Summit and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Substance Use Addiction Summit, visit https://commongoodvt.org.

This event is open to the public. We urge anyone who is interested in knowing where addiction resources are, for themselves or someone they love, to attend. It is about hope for anyone struggling with substance use, making more resources available statewide and saving lives.

Coming Together: A Substance Use Addiction Summit

*This event is Free and Open to the Public – no registration needed*

Friday August 11, 2023, Champlain Valley Exposition, Essex Jct., VT from 10:00a to 4:00p

Do you or someone you know need help with addiction? This Summit provides tremendous resources for all pathways to recovery. There will be 100 booths with statewide resources from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

This Summit is a powerful presentation of recovery and hope. Our Summit Speaker presentation is from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. and is open to the public.

*A Memorial Wall to Write and Remember* Add the name of a loved one you have lost to addiction. Available 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM in the booth room.

Three break-out rooms are available between Noon – 4:00 PM.

Maureen Cavanagh – Family Support - Magnolia New Beginnings / Author of ‘If you love me.’

Dr. Suzan White – Science of Addiction and the brain

Project Vision / Drug Treatment Court – Intersection and partnerships

There will be immediate resources for evaluation, consultation, and possible/immediate admittance to a residential treatment facility. A private area is designated for this service at the summit.

Substance use in Vermont continues to rise with tragic loss daily. There are incredible efforts and resources dedicated to connecting those who seek help. We are grateful for everyone who fights this battle every day.

The summit provides education, awareness, and hope to Vermont’s addiction crisis. It seeks to expand the awareness of resources, identify the areas of deficiency, and bring together stakeholders who normally don’t get to network. The goal is to integrate and educate on successful efforts that are working for those in crisis and expand these efforts to every corner of Vermont.

The Substance Use Addiction Summit will:

Encompass several components to reach high goals for success. We have invited any entity related to recovery to have a booth at the event. This includes recovery centers across Vermont, law enforcement, judiciary, medical and mental health providers, first responders, Vermont corrections, work force development, detox availability, insurance providers and much more.

Provide breakout rooms at the event with highly respected experts on many topics of recovery.

Include a 1.5-hour presentation of substance use statistics, speakers on recovery centers & recovery residences in Vermont, successful law enforcement changes, and recovery experience, strength, and hope.

Promote attendance to our Vermont lawmakers and candidates for office who seek to better educate themselves on substance use disorder.

Provide models for how long-term recovery methods are being successfully demonstrated in Vermont and how these models can be expanded for greater success.

Look at gaps in Vermont, county by county, and promote programs and services that are successful to be expanded.

Please contact Brad Ferland or Melinda White for more information:

Brad | 802-999-2633, Bferland@together.net

Melinda | 802-393-9196, MelindaW@howardcenter.org