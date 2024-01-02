Corrections Minute: Positions & Career Paths

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vermont Department of Corrections and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vermont Department of Corrections, visit https://vsp.vermont.gov/employment.

Hi. My name is Nick Deml, and I’m the Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections. And this is the Corrections Minute:

Elizabeth Watts: A day in the job of being a Probation Officer and Parole Officer is really I meet with supervised individuals, we go over their terms and their conditions, we go over their goals, their long term and their short term goals. I offer support, whether that’s getting them to the closest food shelf, or calling Valley Vista for them because they need just extra support. I’d say the most rewarding part is getting a supervised individual on my caseload and watching them grow through their probation conditions – just the light that goes off, like the relief of me saying, ‘This is it! This is our last meeting!’ and they’re super proud of themselves. They’re ecstatic. And I have yet to see an individual come back yet!

