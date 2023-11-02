Corrections Minute: Revolutionizing the Role

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vermont Department of Corrections and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vermont Department of Corrections, visit https://doc.vermont.gov

Nick Deml, VT DOC Commissioner: Vermont is taking on an effort to redesign the role of the Correctional Officer. Recognize changes in corrections and public safety over the last couple of decades. We need to deliver new skills; we need to recognize the human service component of being a Correctional Officer and help correctional officers to become real providers of human service.

We can’t meet our mission to the state and its people if we don’t meet our mission to our staff, and that’s how we’re training our staff, and I think that’s important particularly in Vermont, where we value that. The department rolled out new mission, vision, and value statements and we want to tie the future of the Correctional Officer role to those mission, vision, and value statements.

