A Unified System

Nick Deml, VT DOC Commissioner: Vermont has a unified corrections system, meaning we have all of the individuals that are detained in the state of Vermont, geographically dispersed across the state. They’re in our communities, they’re in our backyards, and they provide a critical service to our communities.

That allows us to provide a level of care that’s consistent across the board. That’s everything from education to health care, from rehabilitation to reentry, and everything in between. We view the Department of Corrections as a human service provider, meaning we’re taking care of human beings while they’re in the custody of the state. From the minute that they are charged with a crime all the way through the end of their sentence, and in the community.

