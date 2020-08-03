Vermont’s compounding pharmacy – where to find personalized medicine

Sponsored - Tucked just off of North Avenue, sandwiched between neighborhood houses and a busy apartment complex, is, Vermont Family Pharmacy. A full-service pharmacy and Chittenden County’s sole compounding pharmacy.

The small pharmacy with roots that date back to 1983, has grown to become one of only two pharmacies in the state to offer compounding – a unique service which offers custom prescriptions to patients. The pharmacy even offers this service to animals, who might need a certain strength of a medication or have difficulties swallowing pills.

When you have a prescription compounded you have the option and choice of how you take your medicine, which can have a huge impact on your overall experience.

You Know Your Body

Perhaps you have sensitives and are unable to take a medication. When compounding you are able to control exactly what goes into the medication and the type of dosage you are putting into your body. A single medication will never fit the exact purpose for everyone who takes it. That is why the ability to adjust and manipulate a medication to fit your needs can make a huge difference to your overall health and convenience.

Licensed pharmacists

With compounding pharmaceuticals at Vermont Family Pharmacy, you are working with fully licensed professionals who are dedicated to providing your medicine in a way that is safe and convenient.

Choose to medicate YOUR way

Compounding pharmaceuticals allows you to personalize how you consume your medication. Whether it’s in pill or liquid form, you have the choice on how you want to ingest your medications.

Is it right for me?

Compounding your medicines can offer several benefits. You get to decide on the form, flavor, ingredients and dose. For those that are sensitive to what is going into their body, or if they have unique needs that a standard prescription can’t provide, then Vermont Family Pharmacy can help. But for those that don’t need such a service, they can still pick up their regular prescription from the smiling faces at Vermont Family Pharmacy.

Let their family help your family today!

Vermont Family Pharmacy

1219 North Ave

Burlington, VT 05408

802-658-9664

https://www.vtfamilyrx.com/