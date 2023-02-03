Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Vermont Flower Show and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Vermont Flower Show, visit https://vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets

N. Ferrisburgh, VT (January 10, 2022) - The Vermont Flower Show is back! After nearly a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we return stronger, even more creative, and ready to celebrate our 20th year. This year’s Grand Garden Display theme of “Out of Hibernation! Spring Comes to the 100-Acre Wood” is sure to inspire and will be a magical garden journey bringing the original world of Winnie-the-Pooh to life.

The 2019 VT Flower Show attracted 11,500 people of all ages from Vermont, New York, Canada and beyond! Along with the grand garden landscaped display, the show offers a wide variety of features to choose from (see highlights below)– all included in the price of admission. Plan on spending the entire day at the show! It’s no wonder that the Vermont Chamber of Commerce named our last show one of the State’s “Top Ten Events of Winter”.

The show is open to the public on Friday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday March 5 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. The daily cost of admission is $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+) & college students, $7 for students (ages 5-17), and free for children under the age of 4. Tickets can be purchased in advance at https://vnlavt.org/vermont-flower-show/buy-tickets/. Parking for this event is free!

Highlights of the Vermont Flower Show include:

- Grand Garden Display (over 15,000 s. ft.) filled with flowering bulbs, shrubs trees, and water features!

- Local artists will be painting live in the Grand Garden Display.

- The Flower Show Marketplace with up to 100 vendors related to the horticultural/gardening/home accessories/VT specialty foods/spirits.

- Local food vendors and plenty of seating.

- Over 35 educational seminars and hands-on workshops on a variety of topics.

- Experts on-hand all 3 days to answer your gardening and landscaping questions.

- Family Room with craft and planting activities all 3 days as well as scheduled entertainment (Magicians Without Borders, Music & Movement with Miss Emma, and No Strings Marionettes).

- The Federated Garden Clubs of VT will host a “Small Standard Flower Show Exhibit” entitled Out of Hibernation: The Magic of Pooh, which is a judged competition open to both VT garden club members and the general public.

- Plant Sale at the conclusion of the show on Sunday.

The Vermont Flower Show is produced by the Vermont Nursery & Landscape Association (VNLA/Green Works), a non-profit statewide organization, dedicated to educating and increasing awareness of the growing industry of horticulture (wholesale and retail nurseries, greenhouses, retail garden centers and florists, designers, landscape and tree services). The VNLA Board and Flower Show Committees work thousands of hours in creating a vibrant and colorful community-wide event that educates, entertains, and inspires.

For more information about the 2023 Vermont Flower Show, call (888) 518-6484

or visit the website at https://www.vnlavt.org

#vtflowershow