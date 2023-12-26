Is Your Physical or Mental Health Making it Hard for You to Work?

Take the first step towards improvement by completing the VT RETAIN program eligibility survey.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of VT RETAIN and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about VT RETAIN, visit https://labor.vermont.gov/vt-retain.

A physical or mental health issue can disrupt your work, life, and overall well-being. It can be overwhelming, exhausting, and lonely when trying to navigate appointments, paperwork, and daily demands.

VT RETAIN is a free program that connects you to services and resources to keep you working. You may also get a coach who will work with you to make a plan that meets your work and health goals. Your participation will also help other Vermonters struggling to work because of their health.

See if you’re eligible today to receive services and up to $100 for participating by completing our short screening survey.

VT RETAIN is dedicated to keeping you working!

For more information, contact us at: labor.retain@vermont.gov or 802-829-6482

Vermont RETAIN is funded by the U.S. Department of Labor and the Social Security Administration under a grant award of $21,600,000 to the Vermont Department of Labor that will be incrementally provided. 100% of grant funding is from U.S. Federal funds.

This advertisement does not necessarily reflect the views or policies of the U.S. Department of Labor or the Social Security Administration, nor does mention of trade names, commercial products, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government.