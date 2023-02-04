Saturday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (12-10, 6-2 America East) and Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-18, 1-8 America East) going head to head at SEFCU Arena has a projected final score of 74-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Catamounts, who are listed as the favorites. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 4.

Based on our computer prediction, Albany (NY) should cover the spread, which currently sits at 12.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 135.5 total.

Vermont vs. Albany (NY) Game Info & Odds

Vermont vs. Albany (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 74, Albany (NY) 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Vermont vs. Albany (NY)

Pick ATS: Albany (NY) (+12.5)



Albany (NY) (+12.5) Pick OU: Over (135.5)



Vermont has compiled a 10-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Albany (NY) is 5-13-0. The Catamounts have hit the over in nine games, while Great Danes games have gone over 12 times. The teams combine to score 135.9 points per game, 0.4 more points than this matchup's total. Vermont is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Albany (NY) has gone 3-7 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Vermont Performance Insights

The Catamounts' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (232nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Vermont falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 29.3 rebounds per game (305th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5 per outing.

Vermont makes 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.0 (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

The Catamounts rank 113th in college basketball with 96.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 266th in college basketball defensively with 93.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Vermont wins the turnover battle by 1.3 per game, committing 9.7 (12th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.0.

