How to Watch Vermont vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
The Maine Black Bears (10-13, 4-7 America East) aim to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Vermont Catamounts (13-10, 8-2 America East) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Vermont vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Vermont Stats Insights
- This season, the Catamounts have a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Black Bears' opponents have hit.
- In games Vermont shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 311th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Black Bears rank 359th.
- The Catamounts record only 1.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Black Bears allow (69.1).
- Vermont has a 10-2 record when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Vermont Home & Away Comparison
- Vermont scores 78.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 67.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Catamounts are ceding 65.4 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 66.9.
- When playing at home, Vermont is averaging 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (8.6) than away from home (8.7). It also sports a lower three-point percentage at home (33.5%) compared to away from home (36.1%).
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/25/2023
|@ Binghamton
|W 80-55
|Binghamton University Events Center
|1/28/2023
|UMBC
|W 74-68
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|2/4/2023
|@ Albany (NY)
|W 87-68
|SEFCU Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|2/11/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|2/15/2023
|New Hampshire
|-
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.