The Maine Black Bears (10-13, 4-6 America East) host the Vermont Catamounts (13-10, 7-2 America East) after winning three straight home games. The Catamounts are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5.

Vermont vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Where: Bangor, Maine

Bangor, Maine Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -8.5 134.5

Vermont Betting Records & Stats

In 11 games this season, Vermont and its opponents have scored more than 134.5 total points.

Vermont has an average total of 137.7 in its games this year, 3.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Catamounts are 11-9-0 against the spread this season.

Vermont has won 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Vermont has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -375.

The implied probability of a win from Vermont, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Vermont vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Vermont vs Maine Total Facts Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 11 55% 70.3 140.4 67.4 136.5 136 Maine 9 50% 70.1 140.4 69.1 136.5 138

Additional Vermont Insights & Trends

Vermont is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

Five of Catamounts' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Catamounts are 5-3-0 ATS in conference games this season.

The Catamounts average only 1.2 more points per game (70.3) than the Black Bears give up (69.1).

Vermont has a 7-2 record against the spread and a 10-2 record overall when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Vermont vs. Maine Betting Splits

Vermont and Maine Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 11-9-0 4-2 10-10-0 Maine 14-4-0 5-2 8-10-0

Vermont vs. Maine Home/Away Splits

Vermont Maine 6-1 Home Record 6-3 6-6 Away Record 4-9 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 5-1-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 78.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.9 67.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-3-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

