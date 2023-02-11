Saturday's game between the Princeton Tigers (16-5) and Dartmouth Big Green (2-21) going head to head at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-37 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Princeton, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Big Green's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 69-56 loss to Yale.

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 78, Dartmouth 37

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

On December 10, the Big Green picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-56 victory over the Monmouth Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 276) in our computer rankings.

Dartmouth has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Dartmouth Performance Insights