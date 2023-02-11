Saturday's game between the Princeton Tigers (16-5) and Dartmouth Big Green (2-21) going head to head at Jadwin Gymnasium has a projected final score of 78-37 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Princeton, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Big Green's most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 69-56 loss to Yale.

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey

Dartmouth vs. Princeton Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Princeton 78, Dartmouth 37

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

  • On December 10, the Big Green picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-56 victory over the Monmouth Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 276) in our computer rankings.
  • Dartmouth has nine losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Dartmouth Performance Insights

  • The Big Green put up 56.7 points per game (323rd in college basketball) while allowing 70.7 per contest (317th in college basketball). They have a -323 scoring differential and have been outscored by 14.0 points per game.
  • Dartmouth has averaged 0.8 fewer points in Ivy League games (55.9) than overall (56.7).
  • In 2022-23 the Big Green are averaging 0.9 fewer points per game at home (56.2) than away (57.1).
  • In 2022-23 Dartmouth is conceding 7.5 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (74.4).
  • In their last 10 games, the Big Green are posting 56.1 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (56.7).

