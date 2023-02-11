Saturday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (17-6) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-19) going head to head at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Catamounts' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 68-60 win over Maine.

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 62, UMass Lowell 55

Vermont Schedule Analysis

On January 18, the Catamounts registered their best win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.

Vermont has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 175) on February 8

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 176) on February 4

64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on December 20

60-37 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 21

65-32 on the road over NJIT (No. 282) on January 21

Vermont Performance Insights