Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (17-6) and UMass Lowell River Hawks (2-19) going head to head at Costello Athletic Center has a projected final score of 62-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Catamounts' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 68-60 win over Maine.
Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
Vermont vs. UMass Lowell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 62, UMass Lowell 55
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- On January 18, the Catamounts registered their best win of the season, a 61-52 victory over the Maine Black Bears, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 175) in our computer rankings.
- Vermont has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 175) on February 8
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 176) on February 4
- 64-34 on the road over Holy Cross (No. 185) on December 20
- 60-37 at home over Army (No. 248) on November 21
- 65-32 on the road over NJIT (No. 282) on January 21
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts have a +177 scoring differential, topping opponents by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 61.9 points per game, 242nd in college basketball, and are allowing 54.2 per contest to rank 11th in college basketball.
- Vermont scores fewer points in conference action (59.9 per game) than overall (61.9).
- At home the Catamounts are scoring 62.0 points per game, 0.3 more than they are averaging away (61.7).
- Vermont gives up 51.3 points per game at home, and 57.4 away.
- The Catamounts are posting 61.3 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 0.6 fewer points than their average for the season (61.9).
