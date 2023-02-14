The Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. There is no line set for the matchup.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks

Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.1)

Milwaukee (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 227.6

The Celtics (29-25-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Bucks (31-22-3) this season.

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 46.4% of the time this season (26 out of 56), less often than Boston's games have (29 out of 57).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 35-9, a better mark than the Celtics have recorded (2-1) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Offensively, Boston is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). Defensively, it is sixth (111.4 points allowed per game).

The Celtics are sixth in the league in assists (26.3 per game) in 2022-23.

The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.7%).

Boston takes 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Boston's baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.9% are 2-pointers.

