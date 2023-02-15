Jayson Tatum and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be hitting the court versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies (his previous action) Tatum produced 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Tatum's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 30.5 27.6 Rebounds 9.5 8.6 9.0 Assists 4.5 4.5 5.3 PRA 44.5 43.6 41.9 PR 40.5 39.1 36.6 3PM 2.5 3.3 3.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, Jayson Tatum has made 9.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 22.0% of his team's total makes.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 20.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.4 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 17th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Pistons allow 119.7 points per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Pistons have given up 45 rebounds per contest, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Pistons concede 25.6 assists per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pistons have allowed 12 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/6/2023 39 34 11 6 3 1 0 11/12/2022 41 43 10 3 7 1 1 11/9/2022 32 31 1 5 5 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.