Vermont vs. New Hampshire Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (18-6) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-17) at Whittemore Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-51, with heavily favored Vermont securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Catamounts enter this game on the heels of a 58-39 victory against UMass Lowell on Saturday.
Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
Vermont vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 65, New Hampshire 51
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- As far as their best win this season, the Catamounts beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on December 20 by a score of 64-34.
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 72nd-most in the country.
- Vermont has 15 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 196) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on January 18
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 205) on February 4
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 220) on November 27
- 81-60 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts have a +196 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.2 points per game. They're putting up 61.7 points per game, 250th in college basketball, and are giving up 53.5 per outing to rank ninth in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Vermont has averaged 59.8 points per game in America East action, and 61.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Catamounts are scoring 0.6 more points per game at home (62.0) than on the road (61.4).
- In 2022-23 Vermont is conceding 4.5 fewer points per game at home (51.3) than away (55.8).
- While the Catamounts are putting up 61.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 61.4 points per contest.
