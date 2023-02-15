Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (18-6) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-17) at Whittemore Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-51, with heavily favored Vermont securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Catamounts enter this game on the heels of a 58-39 victory against UMass Lowell on Saturday.

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Vermont vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 65, New Hampshire 51

Vermont Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Catamounts beat the Holy Cross Crusaders on the road on December 20 by a score of 64-34.

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have five losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 72nd-most in the country.

Vermont has 15 wins over Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 196) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on January 18

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 205) on February 4

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 220) on November 27

81-60 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 4

Vermont Performance Insights