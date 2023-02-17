Friday's game features the Cornell Big Red (9-14) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-22) clashing at Edward Leede Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Cornell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.

The Big Green are coming off of a 64-47 loss to Princeton in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Dartmouth vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 63, Dartmouth 61

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

Against the Monmouth Hawks on December 10, the Big Green captured their signature win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Dartmouth is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Big Green are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

Dartmouth has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Dartmouth Performance Insights