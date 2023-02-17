Dartmouth vs. Cornell Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Feb. 14, 2023
Friday's game features the Cornell Big Red (9-14) and the Dartmouth Big Green (2-22) clashing at Edward Leede Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 63-61 victory for Cornell according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 17.
The Big Green are coming off of a 64-47 loss to Princeton in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Dartmouth vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
Dartmouth vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cornell 63, Dartmouth 61
Dartmouth Schedule Analysis
- Against the Monmouth Hawks on December 10, the Big Green captured their signature win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Dartmouth is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Big Green are 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
- Dartmouth has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Dartmouth Performance Insights
- The Big Green have been outscored by 14.1 points per game (scoring 56.3 points per game to rank 327th in college basketball while allowing 70.4 per contest to rank 312th in college basketball) and have a -340 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Dartmouth is putting up 55.0 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (56.3 points per game) is 1.3 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Big Green have been worse when playing at home this year, posting 56.2 points per game, compared to 56.3 per game away from home.
- In home games, Dartmouth is ceding 6.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than on the road (73.5).
- The Big Green have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 55.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.3 points fewer than the 56.3 they've scored this season.
