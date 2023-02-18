Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-8), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens (23-28-4), on Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-425)
|Canadiens (+340)
|6.5
Canadiens Betting Insights
- This season the Canadiens have been an underdog 50 times, and won 20, or 40.0%, of those games.
- Montreal has played as an underdog of +340 or more once this season and lost.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Canadiens have a 22.7% chance to win.
- Montreal has played 24 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|186 (7th)
|Goals
|146 (27th)
|146 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|200 (28th)
|43 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (26th)
|33 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|52 (30th)
Canadiens Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Montreal has gone over the total six times.
- The Canadiens have averaged a total of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this game's over/under of 6.5.
- During the last 10 games, the Canadiens and their opponents averaged 1.5 more goals than their season game score average of 7.2 goals.
- The Canadiens have the NHL's 27th-ranked scoring offense (146 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Canadiens have given up 200 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 28th.
- They have a -54 goal differential, which ranks 29th in the league.
