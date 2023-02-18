Dartmouth vs. Columbia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (20-4) against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-23) at Edward Leede Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-54 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Big Green enter this contest on the heels of a 53-40 loss to Cornell on Friday.
Dartmouth vs. Columbia Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire
Dartmouth vs. Columbia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Columbia 80, Dartmouth 54
Dartmouth Schedule Analysis
- The Big Green's signature victory this season came against the Monmouth Hawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 242) in our computer rankings. The Big Green secured the 71-56 win on the road on December 10.
- Dartmouth has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.
Dartmouth Performance Insights
- The Big Green have been outscored by 14.1 points per game (scoring 55.6 points per game to rank 335th in college basketball while allowing 69.7 per outing to rank 305th in college basketball) and have a -353 scoring differential overall.
- Dartmouth's offense has been less effective in Ivy League contests this year, putting up 53.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 55.6 PPG.
- Offensively the Big Green have played worse in home games this year, putting up 54.8 points per game, compared to 56.3 per game in away games.
- Dartmouth is giving up 65.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.7 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.5).
- The Big Green have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 54.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 1.4 points fewer than the 55.6 they've scored this season.
