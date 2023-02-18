Saturday's game that pits the Columbia Lions (20-4) against the Dartmouth Big Green (2-23) at Edward Leede Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-54 in favor of Columbia, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Big Green enter this contest on the heels of a 53-40 loss to Cornell on Friday.

Dartmouth vs. Columbia Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Edward Leede Arena in Hanover, New Hampshire

Dartmouth vs. Columbia Score Prediction

Prediction: Columbia 80, Dartmouth 54

Dartmouth Schedule Analysis

The Big Green's signature victory this season came against the Monmouth Hawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 242) in our computer rankings. The Big Green secured the 71-56 win on the road on December 10.

Dartmouth has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 39th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Dartmouth is 2-8 (.200%) -- tied for the 36th-most defeats.

Dartmouth Performance Insights