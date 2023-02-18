The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-8), host the 15th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens (23-28-4), on Saturday, February 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens are 4-5-1. They have totaled 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 35. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (21.2% of opportunities).

Get ready for this showdown with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Saturday's game.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Maple Leafs 5, Canadiens 1.

Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-425)

Maple Leafs (-425) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Maple Leafs (-3.2)

Canadiens Splits and Trends

The Canadiens have a 23-28-4 record this season and are 9-4-13 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Montreal has earned 26 points (11-3-4) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games this season when the Canadiens ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

When Montreal has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned nine points (4-11-1 record).

The Canadiens have earned 38 points in their 25 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Montreal has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games has a record of 9-8-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Montreal is 9-6-0 (18 points).

The Canadiens' opponents have had more shots in 40 games. The Canadiens went 14-22-4 in those matchups (32 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 8th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.65 28th 4th 2.65 Goals Allowed 3.64 28th 13th 32.2 Shots 27.9 30th 6th 29.0 Shots Allowed 33.8 27th 6th 25.0% Power Play % 17.0% 27th 12th 80.6% Penalty Kill % 73.3% 30th

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet

ESPN+, TVAS, CBC, and SportsNet Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

