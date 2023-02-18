Saturday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (19-6) and NJIT Highlanders (13-12) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vermont, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Catamounts took care of business in their last matchup 43-36 against New Hampshire on Wednesday.

Vermont vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont

Vermont vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 67, NJIT 51

Vermont Schedule Analysis

The Catamounts beat the No. 171-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 64-34, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Vermont has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 196) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on January 18

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 202) on February 4

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 221) on November 27

81-60 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 4

Vermont Performance Insights