Vermont vs. NJIT Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Vermont Catamounts (19-6) and NJIT Highlanders (13-12) going head to head at Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Vermont, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Catamounts took care of business in their last matchup 43-36 against New Hampshire on Wednesday.
Vermont vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium in Burlington, Vermont
Vermont vs. NJIT Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 67, NJIT 51
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- The Catamounts beat the No. 171-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Holy Cross Crusaders, 64-34, on December 20, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- Vermont has 16 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 196) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 196) on January 18
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 202) on February 4
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 221) on November 27
- 81-60 at home over Marist (No. 261) on December 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game (scoring 61.0 points per game to rank 258th in college basketball while giving up 52.8 per outing to rank seventh in college basketball) and have a +203 scoring differential overall.
- With 58.5 points per game in America East tilts, Vermont is putting up 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (61.0 PPG).
- The Catamounts are posting 62.0 points per game this year at home, which is 2.0 more points than they're averaging on the road (60.0).
- In 2022-23, Vermont is allowing 51.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 54.3.
- The Catamounts have been scoring 58.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 61.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
