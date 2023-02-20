Bruins vs. Senators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (42-8-5, riding a three-game winning streak) host the Ottawa Senators (27-24-4) at TD Garden. The contest on Monday, February 20 begins at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS.
Bruins vs. Senators Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-280)
|Senators (+235)
|6.5
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 45 times this season, and have gone 36-9 in those games.
- Boston has gone 8-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -280 or shorter (88.9% win percentage).
- The Bruins have a 73.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- In 23 of 55 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.
Bruins vs. Senators Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Senators Total (Rank)
|205 (2nd)
|Goals
|169 (22nd)
|114 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|176 (18th)
|46 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (2nd)
|26 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|37 (17th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Boston hit the over three times.
- The Bruins and their opponents have averaged 5.9 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.6 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins offense's 205 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL action, giving up 114 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+91) leads the NHL this season .
