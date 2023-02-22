Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (20-6) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-14) going head to head at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Catamounts took care of business in their last matchup 85-73 against NJIT on Saturday.

Vermont vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York

Vermont vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Vermont 63, Binghamton 56

Vermont Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Catamounts defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 64-34 on December 20.

According to the RPI, the Bearcats have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 83rd-most in the country.

Vermont has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (17).

Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins

68-60 at home over Maine (No. 195) on February 8

61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 195) on January 18

53-49 at home over Albany (No. 199) on February 4

57-51 at home over Siena (No. 232) on November 27

81-60 at home over Marist (No. 258) on December 4

Vermont Performance Insights