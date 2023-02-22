Vermont vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:43 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the Vermont Catamounts (20-6) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-14) going head to head at Binghamton University Events Center has a projected final score of 63-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Vermont, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Catamounts took care of business in their last matchup 85-73 against NJIT on Saturday.
Vermont vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Binghamton University Events Center in Binghamton, New York
Vermont vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Vermont 63, Binghamton 56
Vermont Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Catamounts defeated the Holy Cross Crusaders 64-34 on December 20.
- According to the RPI, the Bearcats have five losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 83rd-most in the country.
- Vermont has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (17).
Vermont 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-60 at home over Maine (No. 195) on February 8
- 61-52 on the road over Maine (No. 195) on January 18
- 53-49 at home over Albany (No. 199) on February 4
- 57-51 at home over Siena (No. 232) on November 27
- 81-60 at home over Marist (No. 258) on December 4
Vermont Performance Insights
- The Catamounts outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (posting 61.9 points per game, 246th in college basketball, and allowing 53.6 per outing, 10th in college basketball) and have a +215 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Vermont is scoring fewer points (60.4 per game) than it is overall (61.9) in 2022-23.
- The Catamounts average 63.8 points per game at home, and 60 away.
- At home, Vermont concedes 52.9 points per game. Away, it allows 54.3.
- In their past 10 games, the Catamounts are scoring 60.2 points per contest, compared to their season average of 61.9.
