How to Watch the Bruins vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can turn on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1 to watch as the Bruins and the Kraken hit the ice.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bruins vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/12/2023
|Bruins
|Kraken
|3-0 SEA
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 115 total goals (only 2.0 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins' 208 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|56
|41
|35
|76
|79
|36
|38.5%
|Brad Marchand
|48
|17
|32
|49
|55
|21
|40%
|David Krejci
|51
|12
|33
|45
|30
|12
|49.1%
|Patrice Bergeron
|56
|20
|21
|41
|16
|31
|60.7%
|Charlie McAvoy
|43
|4
|34
|38
|28
|18
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 175 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are seventh in the league in scoring (197 goals, 3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Eberle
|57
|13
|32
|45
|23
|43
|44.9%
|Matthew Beniers
|55
|18
|22
|40
|31
|37
|43.5%
|Jared McCann
|54
|26
|14
|40
|17
|38
|32.8%
|Vince Dunn
|57
|9
|31
|40
|40
|35
|-
|Andre Burakovsky
|49
|13
|26
|39
|17
|31
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.