How to Watch the Bruins vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having won five in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
The Canucks' matchup with the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP, so tune in to take in the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Bruins vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 120 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 214 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Bruins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|57
|42
|36
|78
|79
|36
|42.9%
|Brad Marchand
|49
|18
|33
|51
|56
|22
|41.7%
|David Krejci
|52
|13
|34
|47
|30
|12
|48.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|57
|21
|22
|43
|16
|32
|61.1%
|Charlie McAvoy
|44
|4
|36
|40
|29
|18
|-
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks concede 4.0 goals per game (231 in total), 31st in the league.
- The Canucks' 195 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|56
|28
|47
|75
|35
|38
|44.1%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|58
|20
|34
|54
|40
|43
|53%
|Quinn Hughes
|54
|5
|49
|54
|34
|43
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|57
|27
|24
|51
|16
|22
|-
|Brock Boeser
|50
|10
|27
|37
|16
|18
|30.3%
